Arunachal: Governor reviews Donyi Polo Airport inaugural function preparation

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) visited Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar on 18th November 2022 and reviewed the preparations for the Prime Minister’s inaugural visit. He visited the terminal building, passenger lounge, airside facilities and the public meeting venue.

The Governor, who has been monitoring the construction of the airport since its foundation laying ceremony, said that it is one of the best gifts to the people of the State by the Prime Minister.

He said that the people of Arunachal Pradesh being the special centre of attention, for the developmental work, of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi have got this Greenfield Airport in record time for which the Prime Minister had laid the foundation and is now inaugurating it.

The Governor, while expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister, said that the airport will provide easy travelling facilities for the investors and for the medical emergencies, students’ movement and the regular travelers of our State. He hoped that the airport will usher-in wide scope for the developments in the State.

Interacting with cultural troupes and officials, the Governor advised them to present their best to commemorate the momentous occasion. He advised the officials to ensure foolproof security drills and visit arrangements.

Earlier, State Chief Secretary Dharmendra, and Director General of Police Satish Golcha briefed the Governor about the minute to minute visit programme of the Hon’ble Prime Minister.