Arunachal: 20 ladies vie for Mrs Lower Subansiri crown

ZIRO-   20 ladies from Lower Subansiri and Keyi Panyor District are vying for the coveted title of Mrs Lower Subansiri, whose promo round was held today at Pechi Putu, the famed ground of Ziro Festival of Music.

Advisor of the 2nd edition of Mrs Lower Subansiri contest Duyu Nama informed that the ‘talent round’ would be soon held at Yachuli in Keyi Panyor District while the mega final would be held at Ziro on 27th July.

‘Through Mrs. Lower Subansiri contest, we are giving a platform to the married ladies of the twin Districts to take the stage and showcase their hidden talents be it beauty, brains, costumes, oratory or dancing skills’ informed Nama.

Nama also informed that unlike the normal Miss beauty pageant contests, maximum prizes are awarded to the contestants of Mrs Lower Subansiri contest. ‘Besides the winner and the runners up, we give 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th runners up prizes so as to try and accommodate maximum prize winners’, informed Nama.

Also Read- Toko Telyi Becomes First Arunachali Selected for Bharatendu Natya Academy

During the first version of  Mrs Lower Subansiri contest held in 2023, Mihin Riniya Kago had been the winner while Millo Yakang, Pura Mumpa, Taw Mana and Khoda Sumpi Lento were the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th runners up respectively.

Mrs. Koj Baya Eshi, Mrs. Arunachal in 2023 and  reigning Mrs India is the chairperson of the event.

