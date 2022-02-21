ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Itanagar: IMC Mayor extends assistance to fire victims

In the wee hour of Monday fire engulfed two government quarters.

February 21, 2022
Itanagar: IMC Mayor extends assistance to fire victims
ITANAGAR-    IMC Mayor Tame Phassang who is also the Corporator from Ward No.17 rushes to the fire incident spot, and extended assistance to the fire victims at Ward No. 17 today. In the wee hour of Monday fire engulfed two government quarters.

Taram David, a UDC in the Department of Power  (Victim)  informed the Mayor that the fire started at around 4 am today probably due to short-circuit when he and his wife were in deep sleep. Fire totally damaged the quarter and nothing could be saved. Along with other valuable properties documents, cash, local ornaments, and a Car was tuned to ashes, he stated while narrating the horrific incident.

Also Read-  IMC Mayor and team jointly inspect NH-415 (B&C)

Taram further, appealed to the District administration and state government to extend their assistance to recover, the losses. “Other than the clothes am wearing, I have nothing now, everything gone in the incident’ he added.

Itanagar: IMC Mayor extends assistance to fire victimsAnother victim, Pawan Kumar Jha, Junior Engineer in the Department of Power (Victim) narrated that, in the incident, he also lost all the documents and other valuable items in the inferno. I am staying alone here and going to retire soon from the service, but in this incident, I have lost all my significant documents, he added while appealing for assistance from the authority.

 While listening to the grievances of the victims, Mayor urged the District Administration and DDMO to assess the losses and release immediate relief to both victims. Further extending assistance from his own expenses, Phassang also assured to extend all possible support to them.

Also Read-  Arunachal CM felicitates Badhaai Do actor Chum Darang

Further, he also urged the denizens to be alert to avoid such natural disasters and also to keep space in the colony, sectors roads and in between two houses to evade congestions so that, the fire brigade or other services would reach on time to extend helps during any kind of emergency.

 Corporators Ward No. 16-Tarh Achak and  Ward No.20 Kipa Loram also accompanied the Mayor.

