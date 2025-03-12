ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: Pre-World Water Day Celebrated at Don Bosco College

The event aimed to highlight the importance of water conservation and sustainable management.

Last Updated: March 12, 2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Pre-World Water Day Celebrated at Don Bosco College, Jollang

JOLLANG  – The Arunachal Sociological Forum (ASF), in collaboration with Don Bosco College, Jollang, and Aang Anya Foundation, organized a Pre-World Water Day celebration at the DBC Conference Room under the theme “Glacier Preservation.”

The event aimed to highlight the importance of water conservation and sustainable management.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Dr. Prem Taba, Chairperson of Youth Mission for Clean River-Arunachal Pradesh, graced the occasion as the special guest, addressing the need for environmental conservation and clean water management.

Also Read- Arunachal Govt to Consult Religious Groups Before Finalizing APFRA Rules: CM

The event was attended by faculty members from various departments of DBC Jollang, ASF members, the Literary Club and the Department of Sociology (DBC), research scholars, and students from Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU).

The program commenced with an opening note by Mudang Onju, Editor of ASF, followed by the screening of ‘Dying Rivers,’ a documentary curated by PG students of the Sociology Department, RGU. Dr. Fr. Jose George, Principal of DBC Jollang, emphasized the ethical importance of rivers and encouraged student participation in environmental awareness initiatives.

Also Read- Himalayan University Organizes Educational Excursion to Meghalaya

A poetry competition was also organized under three themes: “Every Drop Counts,” “The Cry of a River,” and “A World Without Water.” Tsering Chosen Philley secured the first position, followed by Heri Tana in second place, and Fenia Dada in third.

The event reinforced the significance of collective efforts in water conservation and sustainable environmental practices, urging the youth to actively contribute to a better future.

Tags
Last Updated: March 12, 2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: DC, SP Urge Itanagar Residents to Embrace Cleanliness in IMC & YMCR Mega Clean Drive

Arunachal: DC, SP Urge Itanagar Residents to Embrace Cleanliness in IMC & YMCR Mega Clean Drive

Arunachal: Governor emphasizes the need for organic tea cultivation

Arunachal: Governor emphasizes the need for organic tea cultivation

Itanagar: IMC would soon launch a month-long cleanliness drive and awareness campaign

Itanagar: IMC would soon launch month-long cleanliness drive

Arunachal: Live screening of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ organized at Raj Bhavan

Arunachal: Live screening of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ organized at Raj Bhavan

Itanagar- Penalties would be imposed on those who violate cleanliness norms; Balo Raja

Itanagar- Penalties would be imposed on those who violate cleanliness norms; Balo Raja

Itanagar: 10th Arunachal Film Festival Begins

Itanagar: 10th Arunachal Film Festival Begins

Arunachal: Governor releases a book ‘Birds are Poems' 100 narrative poems

Arunachal: Governor releases a book ‘Birds are Poems’ 100 narrative poems

Arunachal: IMC conducted an interaction session with sanitation workers

Arunachal: IMC conducted an interaction session with sanitation workers

Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Concludes Road Safety Month 2025 with Felicitation of Students

Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Concludes Road Safety Month 2025 with Felicitation of Students

Arunachal: ﻿Working Journalists Enrolled Under CMAAY

Arunachal: ﻿Working Journalists Enrolled Under CMAAY

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button