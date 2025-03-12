Arunachal: Pre-World Water Day Celebrated at Don Bosco College

JOLLANG – The Arunachal Sociological Forum (ASF), in collaboration with Don Bosco College, Jollang, and Aang Anya Foundation, organized a Pre-World Water Day celebration at the DBC Conference Room under the theme “Glacier Preservation.”

The event aimed to highlight the importance of water conservation and sustainable management.

Dr. Prem Taba, Chairperson of Youth Mission for Clean River-Arunachal Pradesh, graced the occasion as the special guest, addressing the need for environmental conservation and clean water management.

The event was attended by faculty members from various departments of DBC Jollang, ASF members, the Literary Club and the Department of Sociology (DBC), research scholars, and students from Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU).

The program commenced with an opening note by Mudang Onju, Editor of ASF, followed by the screening of ‘Dying Rivers,’ a documentary curated by PG students of the Sociology Department, RGU. Dr. Fr. Jose George, Principal of DBC Jollang, emphasized the ethical importance of rivers and encouraged student participation in environmental awareness initiatives.

A poetry competition was also organized under three themes: “Every Drop Counts,” “The Cry of a River,” and “A World Without Water.” Tsering Chosen Philley secured the first position, followed by Heri Tana in second place, and Fenia Dada in third.

The event reinforced the significance of collective efforts in water conservation and sustainable environmental practices, urging the youth to actively contribute to a better future.