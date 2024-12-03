Arunachal: Chowna Mein Inaugurates Regional Workshop on Improving Education KPIs in Aspirational Districts & Blocks for North East Region

ITANAGAR- The Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, today attended the inaugural session of the first-ever Regional NeVolution Education Workshop under the Aspirational Block Programme with the theme ‘Regional Workshop on Improving Education KPIs in Aspirational Districts & Blocks’ for North Eastern States, Jammu & Kashmir, and Jharkhand at Itanagar as the Chief Guest.

In his address, Mein expressed his delight in hosting such a distinguished gathering of experts, officials, and development partners who have come together to address the unique challenges and opportunities in education in the North-East region. “Education is a top priority, and I am confident that this workshop will help us enhance learning outcomes and provide the best opportunities for our students by addressing critical challenges in education—ranging from reducing dropout rates to enhancing infrastructure and teachers’ training,” he said.

Mein emphasized the importance of improving foundational literacy and numeracy to provide every child in the region with access to quality education and opportunities for a brighter future. “With collective efforts and insights from this workshop, we will achieve transformative progress in our learning outcomes,” he added.

The Deputy Chief Minister also expressed gratitude to NITI Aayog, a key development partner of Arunachal Pradesh, for their continuous support in achieving the state’s sustainable development goals (SDGs). He acknowledged that NITI Aayog’s collaboration has been instrumental in shaping policies around poverty alleviation, gender equality, clean water, and improving the educational landscape.

In his speech, Mein outlined the significant strides made by Arunachal Pradesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh. “The last two terms under the Dual-Engine Government have been transformational,” he said. “We have witnessed a remarkable 136% increase in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), a 104% rise in per capita income, and a 200% increase in capital expenditure, amongst other achievements.”

The state has also received significant support from the Government of India, with Rs 150 Crores allocated for the construction of 30 Government Secondary and Higher Secondary Schools across the state. An additional Rs 150 Crores will be used to complete Golden Jubilee Schools in 2024-25, and approximately Rs 600 Crores have been approved for various educational interventions under the Samagra Shiksha scheme.

Education being a priority sector, we have taken the Sankalp to transform our educational landscape through significant modernization and innovation. Towards this, in this year’s budget, we have cumulatively earmarked Rs 2,139 Cr for the ARUN SHRI Mission, he informed.

Apart from the progressive measures undertaken to strengthen the educational sector, Mein also acknowledged the limitations of the current education infrastructure, citing that it still lags behind the rest of the country, and bridging this gap is critical for future growth. He sought support from the NITI Aayog to upgrade the educational infrastructure of NEFA days saying that it will immensely help to enhance the educational scenario of the State.

Dr. Arvind Virmani, Member of NITI Aayog and Guest of Honour, emphasized the transformative role of digital connectivity in revolutionizing education, especially in remote regions like Arunachal Pradesh. Addressing challenges of geographic isolation, he highlighted how technology can bridge educational gaps and ensure equitable access to quality learning.

Dr. Virmani advocated for integrating job-oriented skill training into the curriculum to reduce dropout rates and equip students with practical tools for employability. He also described Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital tools as “force multipliers” that could enhance teaching and learning outcomes.

Calling for innovative, tech-driven solutions, he stressed the need to address systemic challenges and ensure modern, accessible education for underserved communities, preparing students for a future fueled by knowledge and innovation.

The workshop was also attended by distinguished guests, including Advisor and MLA Namsai, Zingnu Namchoom, Learned Chief Secretary, GoAP, Manish Gupta, Additional Mission Director, ABP, NITI Aayog, GoI, Anand Shekhar, Regional Lead – NE, ADP/ABP, NITI Aayog, Dr. Priscilla C Ngaihte, and joined online by Secretary, MDoNER, Chanchal Kumar, Joint Secretary, DoSEL, GoI, A Srija, DCs, DPOs and BEOs from Aspirational Districts from North Eastern States.