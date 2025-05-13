Historic Cabinet Meet at Kibithu Spurs Wave of Reforms and Development Initiatives Across Arunachal Pradesh

KIBITHU- In a historic first, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu chaired a State Cabinet meeting at Kibithu, the last Indian outpost on the Indo-China border in Anjaw district, taking the “Cabinet Aapke Dwar” initiative to new heights. The landmark meeting resulted in bold decisions aimed at accelerating hydropower, education, governance, and security sector reforms in the state.

At the forefront, the Cabinet approved the formation of M/s NEEPCO Arunachal Hydro Power Corporation Ltd, a joint venture with NEEPCO to implement five major hydroelectric projects in Shi-Yomi district — Tato I, Heo, Tato II, Naying, and Hirong. This marks a significant move under the state’s 2023 MoAs with Central PSUs to rejuvenate 13 large HEPs.

In line with the government’s “Decade of Hydropower” vision, modifications were approved to the Hydro Power Policy (2008) and Local Area Development Fund Guidelines (2022), ensuring 1% free power contribution from producers to benefit project-affected communities — without additional fiscal strain on the state.

The Cabinet also approved the restoration of the 144 MW Gongri HEP under the newly framed Arunachal Pradesh Restoration of Terminated Large Hydropower Policy 2025, making it the first project to be revived under this policy.

To enhance hydropower governance, restructuring of the Department of Hydro Power Development was approved, with 96 new posts (84 technical, 12 non-technical) sanctioned to streamline project execution.

Education reforms included a revised Teachers’ Transfer and Posting Policy 2025, which will be implemented through an automated Teachers Registry Portal to ensure fair, transparent, and rational distribution of staff across schools. Further approvals included the creation of 32 posts for Arunachal Pradesh University and a new Marking Scheme for PGT and TGT recruitments in line with NCTE norms.

On internal security, the Cabinet sanctioned 200 voluntary Home Guard posts to support law enforcement, community policing, and disaster response in accordance with the Arunachal Pradesh Home Guards Rules, 2023.

Strengthening the administrative machinery, the Cabinet approved the restructuring of APCS, increasing the number of Secretaries from 3 to 8 and Additional Secretaries from 8 to 13, while redesignating EACs as Assistant Commissioners.

District governance will be enhanced with empowered Deputy Commissioners allowed to suspend erring officials and the launch of the Mukhya Mantri Viksit Arunachal District Fellowship Program, deploying 35 Fellows and 65 Assistant Fellows to assist in district-level development.

Further approvals included:

Signing a Tripartite Agreement under Mission Karmayogi to upskill state employees.

New recruitment rules for Land Management department posts.

Framing of the AP Boilers (Inquiry, Adjudication, and Appeal) Rules, 2025.

Review of Niglok Industrial Growth Centre.

In-principle approval of the Sunrise Festival in Anjaw district, to celebrate India’s first sunrise at Dong village with cultural tourism and curated experiences.

This Cabinet session not only broke geographical barriers but also laid a robust foundation for a Viksit Arunachal Pradesh, underlining the state’s commitment to progress from the grassroots to the highest peaks.