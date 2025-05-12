Arunachal: Dibang Valley Police Launch Historic Crackdown on Illegal Poppy Cultivation

ANINI- In a landmark operation, the Dibang Valley District Police, in collaboration with the district administration, destroyed the region’s first identified illegal poppy field under Operation Dawn 2.0, marking a significant step in the fight against narcotics in Arunachal Pradesh.

On May 10, acting on credible intelligence, a joint team led by Sub-Inspector (SG) Chote Lal Sahani and Executive Magistrate Dr. Kajum Mara conducted an early morning raid near Angrim Valley village, a remote area between Anini–Dumbuen Road and the Dri River.

The operation uncovered approximately 110 square meters of illicitly grown poppy plants, a first for Dibang Valley, known more for drug possession and sale cases than cultivation.

The team meticulously documented the operation with photographs and videography, ensuring transparency in the presence of independent witnesses.

Authorities uprooted the poppy plants, seized around 1 kilogram of raw poppy straw, and burned the crops on-site, effectively dismantling the illegal plantation. No resistance was reported during the operation, and no arrests were mentioned in official statements.

Superintendent of Police Manish Shaurya hailed the operation as a historic milestone, commending the swift and coordinated efforts of the police and civil administration. “This crackdown sends a clear message to those involved in illegal drug activities.

We are committed to eradicating the drug menace from its roots,” Shaurya stated. He emphasized that the operation sets a precedent for identifying and targeting other potential cultivation sites in the region.

While Dibang Valley has previously dealt with cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, this marks the first direct action against poppy cultivation in the district. The Dibang Valley Police have vowed to intensify surveillance and investigative efforts to prevent the spread of illegal drug activities, aiming to keep the region narcotics-free.

This operation comes amid growing concerns about illegal poppy cultivation in Arunachal Pradesh, particularly in eastern districts like Namsai, Lohit, and Changlang, which share porous borders with Myanmar, part of the notorious Golden Triangle for opium production.

The state government has been pushing for alternative cash crops like cardamom and ginger to deter farmers from illicit cultivation, though challenges remain in remote areas with limited infrastructure.

Local communities and authorities hope this decisive action will deter further illegal cultivation and reinforce Arunachal Pradesh’s commitment to combating the drug trade.