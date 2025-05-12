ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Back-to-Back Rescues Bring Five Bear Cubs to CBRC for Rehabilitation in Arunachal Pradesh

The cubs, rescued over the past two weeks from Roing (Lower Dibang Valley) and Tawang, were transferred to CBRC in two separate batches.

Last Updated: 12/05/2025
1 minute read
Pakke Tiger Reserve- In a heartening display of swift wildlife response and community compassion, five orphaned Asiatic black bear cubs have been rescued from two districts in Arunachal Pradesh and are now under the expert care of the Centre for Bear Rehabilitation and Conservation (CBRC), located within the Pakke Tiger Reserve.

The first rescue occurred on May 2, when two female cubs were found alone near an agricultural field in Sitang village. Suspected to be victims of poaching, the cubs were initially cared for at Roing’s Mini-Zoo cum Rescue Centre before being transferred to CBRC on May 8.

Shortly after, three more cubs—a male from Sherbang and two females from Dudunghar Circle—were brought in from Tawang district. The mother was last seen on April 17 but has since disappeared. Local villagers sheltered the cubs until the Forest Department intervened, leading to their safe transfer to CBRC on May 11.

CBRC, jointly run by the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI), Department of Environment and Forest, Arunachal Pradesh, and the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), is now providing the cubs with round-the-clock veterinary attention, nutrition, and a structured rehabilitation process aimed at eventual rewilding.

“We are intensifying our rehabilitation efforts to give these cubs the best chance of returning to the wild,” said Dr. Subhasish Arandhara, Ecologist at WTI.

The CBRC team mimics maternal training through daily forest walks and gradual acclimatisation. As per Dr. Panjit Basumatary, CBRC Manager, the cubs will spend the next 1.5 to 2 years developing essential survival skills under expert supervision.

Forest officials, veterinarians, biologists, and local communities have all played crucial roles in this coordinated rescue effort. Their collective aim is to ensure a second chance at life for these vulnerable animals.

