Arunachal: Chowna Mein Inaugurates Lungchaseng Buddha Vihara During Poi-Lu-Chong cum Buddha Jayanti 2025 in Nampong

NAMSAI- A grand celebration of Poi-Lu-Chong cum Buddha Jayanti 2025 unfolded in the serene setting of Nampong village, Namsai district, as Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein joined devotees to mark the sacred occasion.

The day was highlighted by the inauguration of the Lungchaseng Buddha Vihara, a spiritual centre dedicated to peace, reflection, and communal harmony.

The Dy CM emphasized the essential role of education and inclusive development in society. “Education is the foundation of empowerment.

Without it, society remains in darkness. Let us invest in our youth, value the voices of both women and men, and build a society where all can grow together,” Mein stated, echoing the values of Lord Buddha.

The vibrant festivities included the traditional Tang Thi Kongma procession, devotional chanting, Dhamma discourses, and cultural performances that embodied the universal messages of peace, unity, and compassion.

A special souvenir was released to commemorate the inauguration of the Vihara and the spiritual gathering.

Dignitaries present included MP Tapir Gao, Ministers Wangki Lowang and Biyuram Wahge, MLA Zingnu Namchoom, Ven. Udhaya Baadra, Ven. Kitisara Bhikkhu, and Ven. Agga Dhamma, alongside respected members of the Bhikkhu Sangha.

The event marked a reaffirmation of Arunachal Pradesh’s deep-rooted Buddhist heritage and commitment to cultural preservation.