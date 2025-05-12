Arunachal: Tourist Vehicle Accident Near Kalaktang Leaves Six Injured

KALAKTANG– A tragic road accident involving a vehicle carrying 18 tourists from Bengaluru occurred near Kalaktang in West Kameng district, Arunachal Pradesh, on Sunday, resulting injuries to six passengers. The incident has prompted swift response from local authorities and community organizations, highlighting the challenges of road safety in the region’s rugged terrain.

The accident took place on a road near Kalaktang, a town in West Kameng district, known for its scenic beauty and challenging driving conditions. The vehicle, which was transporting a group of 18 tourists from Bengaluru, crashed under circumstances that are still under investigation.

According to reports, six individuals sustained injuries, with varying degrees of severity. Among the injured, an elderly woman was noted to have minor injuries but is experiencing significant difficulty walking, requiring assistance for mobility.

The cause of the accident has not been officially confirmed, pending a thorough investigation by local authorities. However, the region’s winding roads, often narrow and flanked by steep drops, are known to pose risks, especially for drivers unfamiliar with the terrain. Weather conditions and road maintenance may also be factors under scrutiny.

The All Kalaktang Monpa Students’ Union, led by President Tenzin Norbu, was among the first to respond to the scene. Demonstrating community solidarity, the union members facilitated the evacuation of the injured to the Kalaktang Community Health Centre, where they received prompt medical attention. The quick response ensured that the victims were stabilized and provided with necessary care.

Local MLA Tsetan Chombay also stepped in, offering full support to the victims and their families. He ensured that additional arrangements were made for the injured, including coordination with medical facilities and local authorities. “Our priority is the well-being of the tourists, and we are doing everything possible to assist them,” Chombay stated, emphasizing the community’s commitment to supporting visitors to the region.

Local authorities have assured that all necessary assistance is being provided to the victims and their families. The West Kameng district administration is closely monitoring the situation, with officials working to determine the cause of the accident. A detailed investigation is underway, which will include an examination of the vehicle’s condition, the driver’s experience, and the state of the road at the time of the incident.

The police have registered a case to document the accident, and further details will be released as the investigation progresses. Authorities have also urged drivers to exercise caution on the region’s roads, particularly during tourist season when unfamiliar drivers may navigate these routes.

Kalaktang, located in West Kameng district, is a popular destination for tourists seeking to explore Arunachal Pradesh’s natural beauty and cultural heritage. However, the region’s infrastructure, while improving, faces challenges due to its mountainous geography. Road accidents, though not frequent, are a concern, and incidents like this underscore the need for enhanced road safety measures, including better signage, road maintenance, and driver education.

The swift response from the All Kalaktang Monpa Students’ Union and local leaders reflects the strong community spirit in the region. Their actions have been widely praised, with many noting the importance of such organizations in times of crisis.