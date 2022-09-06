Arunachal: Governor felicitated health officials

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) called upon the health practitioners and officials to work in a mission mode to ensure that every person in need of blood is enabled to receive the blood as a life saving measure.

While felicitated doctors, nursing officers and lab technicians at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 6th September 2022, who conducted the Raj Bhavan initiated Volunteer Blood Donation Camp in the last week of July as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebration, the Governor said that no expecting mother or person on the operation table should suffer due to lack of blood.

The Governor said that blood donation and collection of the donated blood are the highest humane acts. He appreciated and admired the officials for their empathetic and committed humane services.

The Governor emphasised that there must be adequate facilities for collection and preservation of blood in the district hospitals of the State. He appealed to the people to create awareness regarding blood donation, which, he said, is a noble practice and a benevolent act.

The Governor informed that at his request, the Indian Armed Forces stationed in Arunachal Pradesh have assured the Governor and committed themselves to be first responder to any call for blood donation.