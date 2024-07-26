Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: Tawang Honors Kargil Heroes

TAWANG- Tawang commemorated the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas with a series of solemn and celebratory events, paying tribute to the brave Indian Armed Forces personnel who secured victory in the Kargil War.

The Rajat Jayanti Mahotsava began with a tree plantation drive, attended by Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang, Brigadier VS Rajput, Commander of the Tawang Brigade, ADC Sang Khandu, SP Dorjee Wangdi Thongon, other senior officers, ex-servicemen, public leaders, and students.

Following this, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Tawang War Memorial, where participants honored the fallen heroes.

In his address, DC Kanki Darang reflected on the sacrifices made by soldiers during the Kargil conflict. He praised their valor, recalling their victory and the famous slogan “Yeh dil maange more.”

He expressed heartfelt prayers for those who could not return and highlighted the pivotal role of the Scouts in high-altitude warfare.

Darang emphasized that the Kargil War served as a clear message to intruders about the vigilance of Indian border guarding forces, who are committed to defending every inch of Indian territory.

Brigadier VS Rajput welcomed attendees to the Tawang War Memorial and extended gratitude to the local community for their unwavering support. He appealed to everyone to contribute to national causes and to foster strong civil-military relations in Tawang.

The day’s celebrations included patriotic cultural programs, student speech competitions in various languages, and performances that underscored the nation’s respect and admiration for its armed forces.