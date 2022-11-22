Arunachal: Governor chairs high-level developmental meeting

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) chaired a high-level security cum developmental meeting at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 22nd November 2022. Commissioner Neeraj Semwal, General Officer Commanding, 2 Mountain Division, Major General M.S. Bains, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests K.B. Singh, Secretary (Home) CN Longpai, Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang, and Executive Director of NHIDCL Sunil Kumar were present in the meeting.

The Governor emphasized on concerted effort by the concerned departments and agencies to iron out the impediments and expedite road projects. He advised the participants to clear all administrative bottlenecks and carry out joint brainstorming for the road construction which is de-scoped by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

The Governor underscored that for the defence of the Nation and welfare of the people, the projects related to the security forces must be given top priority and must be executed within the given time-frame. He stressed that all issues must be addressed through a single window facility so that the user is not hard put to it.

The Governor said that the armed forces are deployed to protect every inch of our motherland. It is the responsibility of every person to enable our armed forces in their operational role in the true spirit of nationalism, he said.

The Governor advised the army officers to assist the local entrepreneurs in the tourism projects and also promote tourism in their area of responsibility in Arunachal Pradesh. He suggested for erecting Memorial Pillars on the Battle Grounds where the concerned infantry battalions had fought in 1962 Sino-India war, which will inspire the posterity for making sacrifices for the defence of India.

Issues related to road widening of Khupa-Hayuliang-Hawai Road, forest clearance for Mipi-Andrathang Road, forest clearance and land acquisition for Chaglagam-Roachcham and Kapapu Road, installation of communication tower at Khupa and Anjaw Field Firing Range were discussed in the meeting.