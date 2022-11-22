ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Pema Khandu flags off 30 Mobile Veterinary Units

These MVUs are custom fabricated vehicles for veterinary health care with equipment for diagnosis, treatment and minor surgeries.

November 22, 2022
0 2 minutes read
Arunachal: Pema Khandu flags off 30 Mobile Veterinary Units

ITANAGAR-  Chief Minister Pema Khandu, in presence of Minister for Animal Husbandry and Veterinary & Dairy Development and Fisheries Tage Taki, this afternoon flagged off 30 Mobile Veterinary Units (MVUs) that would be stationed across the state to cater to livestock health and treatment.

These MVUs are custom fabricated vehicles for veterinary health care with equipment for diagnosis, treatment and minor surgeries.

An initiative of the central government under the Livestock Health and Disease Control Scheme, the state government procured 12 numbers of Force Traveller Ambulances and 18 numbers of Mahindra Bolero customized vehicles to provide veterinary services to farmers at their doorstep on phone calls received at the designated call centres.

WATCH VIDEO- Man, Youths Missing from China Border in Arunachal Pradesh yet to Return 

Related Articles

Under the 100% centrally sponsored scheme Arunachal Pradesh was granted Rs 4 Crore, which was utilized for procurement of Traveller Ambulances at Rs 16 lakh each and Mahindra Bolero customised vehicles at Rs 11.55 lakh each including taxes and levies.

Flagging off the MVUs from the state civil secretariat here, Khandu expressed gratitude to the central government, especially the union ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying for the gesture. He said livestock farmers would immensely benefit from the service as they would be able to avail veterinary services at their doorstep on call.

Watch Video: Travel to Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh

“Besides taking care of existing farmers who depend upon their livestock, the service will also encourage more farmers to take livestock farming in a big way,” he said.

Khandu also appreciated the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department under minister Tage Taki for judiciously utilizing the central fund and procuring the MVUs in ashort period of time.

He advised the district veterinary offices, which will be taking over the MVUs, to keep the vehicles well maintained and make its services available to the farmers without any hurdle.

Khandu expressed optimism that with the launch of these vehicles, the mobility for the field veterinarian will be smooth and the farmers will gain the benefit of doorstep treatment for their livestock.

Official sources informed that a toll free number – 1962 – will be soon operational for the purpose.

Advisor to Minister for Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, legislator Tana Hali Tara was also present on the occasion besides top officers and officials of the department.

Tags
November 22, 2022
0 2 minutes read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

LIVE UPDATE: PM Modi inaugurates Donyi Polo Airport in Arunachal pradesh

LIVE UPDATE: PM Modi inaugurates Donyi Polo Airport in Arunachal pradesh

November 19, 2022
Arunachal: PM Modi to inaugurate Donyi Polo airport on Saturday

Arunachal: PM Modi to inaugurate Donyi Polo airport on Saturday

November 18, 2022
Arunachal: Pema Khandu unveils statue of Late Nabam Runghi at ISBT at Lekhi

Arunachal: Pema Khandu unveils statue of Late Nabam Runghi at ISBT at Lekhi

November 18, 2022

Arunachal: Tourism sector has huge potential to drive the state’s economy; CM

November 17, 2022
Arunachal: National Press Day observed at SCCZ

Arunachal: National Press Day observed at SCCZ

November 17, 2022
Arunachal: Mock Exercise on Earthquake held at Ziro, Tawang, Longding, Namsai

Arunachal: Mock Exercise on Earthquake held at Ziro, Tawang, Longding, Namsai

November 17, 2022
Arunachal: Nuranang Day celebrated at Tawang War Memorial

Arunachal: Nuranang Day celebrated at Tawang War Memorial

November 17, 2022
Arunachal: Ziro Valley has the potential to be another Scotland: Telangana CS

Arunachal: Ziro Valley has the potential to be another Scotland: Telangana Special CS

November 17, 2022
Arunachal: Indian Army Commemorates 60 Yrs of Battle of Walong

Arunachal: Indian Army Commemorates 60 Yrs of Battle of Walong

November 16, 2022
Arunachal: Birth anniversary of Bhagwan Veer Birsa Munda celebrated at Lekang

Arunachal: Birth anniversary of Bhagwan Veer Birsa Munda celebrated at Lekang

November 15, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button