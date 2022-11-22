Arunachal: Pema Khandu flags off 30 Mobile Veterinary Units

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu, in presence of Minister for Animal Husbandry and Veterinary & Dairy Development and Fisheries Tage Taki, this afternoon flagged off 30 Mobile Veterinary Units (MVUs) that would be stationed across the state to cater to livestock health and treatment.

These MVUs are custom fabricated vehicles for veterinary health care with equipment for diagnosis, treatment and minor surgeries.

An initiative of the central government under the Livestock Health and Disease Control Scheme, the state government procured 12 numbers of Force Traveller Ambulances and 18 numbers of Mahindra Bolero customized vehicles to provide veterinary services to farmers at their doorstep on phone calls received at the designated call centres.

Under the 100% centrally sponsored scheme Arunachal Pradesh was granted Rs 4 Crore, which was utilized for procurement of Traveller Ambulances at Rs 16 lakh each and Mahindra Bolero customised vehicles at Rs 11.55 lakh each including taxes and levies.

Flagging off the MVUs from the state civil secretariat here, Khandu expressed gratitude to the central government, especially the union ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying for the gesture. He said livestock farmers would immensely benefit from the service as they would be able to avail veterinary services at their doorstep on call.

“Besides taking care of existing farmers who depend upon their livestock, the service will also encourage more farmers to take livestock farming in a big way,” he said.

Khandu also appreciated the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department under minister Tage Taki for judiciously utilizing the central fund and procuring the MVUs in ashort period of time.

He advised the district veterinary offices, which will be taking over the MVUs, to keep the vehicles well maintained and make its services available to the farmers without any hurdle.

Khandu expressed optimism that with the launch of these vehicles, the mobility for the field veterinarian will be smooth and the farmers will gain the benefit of doorstep treatment for their livestock.

Official sources informed that a toll free number – 1962 – will be soon operational for the purpose.

Advisor to Minister for Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, legislator Tana Hali Tara was also present on the occasion besides top officers and officials of the department.