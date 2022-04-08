Itanagar: RGU interns stages one-act play on sexual harassment at workplace and domestic violence

ITANAGAR- Interns of Rajiv Gandhi University under Oju Welfare Association who are undergoing their field work at Women Helpline-181 had delivered a one-act play on sexual harassment at workplace and domestic violence.

The main purpose of the one-act play was to aware of and educate the people about the prevalence of physical assaults on the different sectors of life and how the sufferer can always get guidance, protection, assistance and aid from the services of Women Helpline run by Oju Welfare Association.

From the News Desk Most people think of violence and harassment as a physical assault. However, workplace violence and harassment is a much broader problem. It is any act in which a person is abused, threatened, intimidated or assaulted in their employment. Rumours, swearing, verbal abuse, pranks, arguments, property damage, vandalism, sabotage, pushing, theft, physical assaults, psychological trauma, anger-related incidents, rape, arson and murder are all examples of workplace violence.

And how WHL-181 as a team constantly works with many eminent authorities like Legal Aid Clinic, One Stop Centre , Swadhar Greh, Police, hospitals, and many righteous citizens. HOD Mr.Ravi Ranjen Kumar and Field work supervisor Mr.John Gangmei also attended the play along with Phd scholars of Social Work Department.