Itanagar: Court directs IMC to impose fine against those who throw garbage on roads

ITANAGAR- Gauhati High Court (Itanagar Bench) has directed the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) to impose fines against those who throw garbage on roads and create or aggravate solid waste pollution in the city under Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

Addressing the media person, Mayor- IMC Tame Phassang informed that, following a PIL (Case No. PIL 21/2021) filed by one Takam Diring regarding the unplanned Solid waste management in the IMC jurisdiction, the court has directed the corporation to implement Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. Further, Court also directed to incorporate provisions in the Municipal Bye-Laws and any other law for imposing a fine on the people who have been identified to have thrown garbage on the road and created or aggravated solid waste pollution in the city.

Stating that, Mayor also disclosed that, as per the directive of the court a joint meeting was held today at IMC office. ‘In its order, Court stated that the head of the Department of the Town Planning & Urban Local Bodies, Deputy Commissioner –Itanagar, DC-Papumpare, Commissioner-IMC, and the Mayor to have a joint meeting within a week to make an endeavor to ensure that Municipal Corporation takes action as per the duties prescribed under SWM Rule 2016. Accordingly, concerned officials from the department and Deputy Commissioners have attended the meeting, informed Mayor.

‘We welcome the PIL filed by activist Diring, due to which IMC has to execute the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. However, we want equal participation from the public to cooperate to keep the city clean. The fight against Garbage is permanent, only public participation can solve the issue, stated Mayor, while reiterating that, two SWMP are being constructed at Karsingsa and Chimpu.

Expressing concern over the solid waste in a few rural areas under the capital region Phassang informed that the Department of town planning will soon issue an order so that IMC could operate in adjoining rural areas of the capital region. ‘We appealed to the Panchayat leaders to create awareness about the cleanliness in their respective villages and cooperate with IMC to make the capital clean and green’ stated Mayor Tame Phassang.

Among others, Commissioner-ICR, Talo Potom, Commissioner IMC Likha Tejji, Director Urban Development, Town Planning and ULBs Likha Suraj, EAC-IMC Datum Gadi and other officials attended the event