Assam: Top Income Tax officials interact with RGU students

GUWAHATI- An interactive session with the students of the Royal Global University (RGU) was organized by the Income Tax Commissioner’s office, Guwahati in association with The Assam Royal Global University, Guwahati today to create awareness about the importance of paying income tax for the nation building process.

The event organized under the auspices of the yearlong celebration of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav was addressed by several high officials of the Income Tax Commissioners Office including Commissioner of Income Tax (Administration) Ms. GG Kamei, Commissioner of Tax (TDS) C Deepak Singh and Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax (TDS) MS Bordoloi. Chancellor of RGU, Dr. AK Pansari, Vice Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) S P Singh, faculty members and students of RGU attended the event aimed to spread awareness amongst the RGU students regarding importance of paying tax.

While interacting with the students MS Bordoloi said, “The objective of the taxation is to collect or generate revenue for the citizen.”

GG Kamei said that India along with the rest of the world is sending ripples and waves with young entrepreneurs and start-ups.

C Deepak Singh explained the origin of taxation and discussed in detail about how the world and India started collecting taxes. He also explained the present tax scenario and the difference in the tax collection from inception till date. In 1860 India collected Rs 30 lakhs as tax and in 2021 -22, the country collected Rs 14.10 lakh crore as income tax.

Singh quoted Albert Einstein saying, “The hardest thing in the world to understand is the income tax.”

Six students of different departments of RGU presented their views on different aspects of Income Tax. They were felicitated by GG Kamei. The session ended with an engaging quiz round for the participants. Around 300 students from Royal Global University participated in the event.