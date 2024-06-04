ADVERTISEMENT
Loksabha Election Result: Read the updates of all 25 seats of Northeastern states

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 14 seats.

Last Updated: June 4, 2024
Loksabha Election Result: Read the updates of all 25 seats of Northeastern states-  Out of the 25 seats in northeastern states—Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim—the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 14 seats.

Arunachal Pradesh

In Arunachal Pradesh, which witnessed the BJP’s victory in the Assembly election, the party is leading in both parliamentary seats in the state. Both incumbent MPs, Kiren Rijiju and Tapir Gao, are leading from Arunachal West and Arunachal West, respectively.

S. No. Constituency Leading candidate Party name
1 Arunachal East Tapir Gao BJP
2 Arunachal West Kiren Rijiju BJP

Assam
In Assam, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is running ahead on 10 seats out of 14 seats in the state. The BJP’s allies, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United Peoples’ Party Liberal (UPPL) are leading by one seat each, as the BJP is running ahead by eight seats. The INDI Alliance’s Congress (INC) is ahead by four seats.
The candidates leading in the state are:

S. No. Constituency Leading Party name
1 Kokrajhar Joyanta Basumatary United People’s Party, Liberal (UPPL)
2 Dhubri Rakibul Hussain Cong
3 Barpeta Phani Bhusan Choudhary Asom Gana Parishad
4 Karimganj Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury Cong
5 Darrang-Udalguri Dilip Saikia BJP
6 Guwahati Bijuli Kalita Medhi BJP
7 Diphu Amarsingh Tisso BJP
8 Silchar Parimal Suklabaidya BJP
9 Kaziranga Kamakhya Prasad Tasa BJP
10 Sonitpur Ranjit Dutta BJP
11 Lakhimpur Pradan Baruah BJP
12 Dibrugarh Sarbananda Sonowal BJP
13 Nagaon Pradyut Bordoloi Cong
14 Jorhat Gaurav Gogoi Cong

Manipur

Congress is steering ahead in both the seats in the state—Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur. The BJP had won the Inner Manipur seat in 2019, and its ally NPF had secured the Outer Manipur constituency.

S. No. Constituency Leading Party
1 Inner Manipur Angomcha Bimol Akoijam Cong
2 Outer Manipur Alfred Kanngam S Arthur Cong

Meghalaya

In Meghalaya, the result for the Tura seat has been declared, with Congress candidate Saleng A Sangma winning the seat by a margin of 1,55,241 votes against the National People’s Party’s (NPP) Agatha K Sangma.

From Shillong, Voice of the People Party’s Dr Ricky Andrew J Syngkon is leading by a margin of 3,71,910 against Congress’ Vincent H Pala until 4:15 pm.

S. No. Constituency Leading/Winning candidate Party name
1 Tura Saleng A Sangma Cong
2 Shillong Dr Ricky Andrew J Syngkon Voice of the People’s Party

Mizoram

In the sole Lok Sabha constituency in Mizoram, Zoram People’s Movement’s Richard Vanlalhmangaiha is steering ahead with a margin of 66,845 votes against Mizo National Front’s K Vanlalvena, as of 4:25 pm.

S. No. Constituency Leading candidate Party name
1 Mizoram Richard Vanlalhmangaiha Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM)

Nagaland

S Supongmeren Jamir of Congress is leading the way against the National Democratic Progressive Party’s Chumben Murry. As of 4:30 pm, Jamir is ahead by a margin of 50,383 votes.

S. No. Constituency Leading candidate Party name
1 Nagaland S Supongmeren Jamir Cong

Tripura

From Tripura East, the BJP’s Kirti Devi Debbarman emerged victorious by a margin of 4,86,819 against the second-placed Rajendra Reang of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)). The BJP’s Biplab Kumar Deb is also leading with a vote margin of 6,02,572 against the second placed Congress’ Asish Kumar Saha.

S. No. Constituency Leading candidate Party name
1 Tripura East Kirti Devi Debbarman BJP
2 Tripura West Biplab Kumar Deb BJP

Sikkim

The state, which recently witnessed the massive victory of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha in the assembly election on June 3, is seeing its candidate Indra Hang Subba lead with a margin of 80,830 votes.

S. No. Constituency Leading candidate Party name
1 Sikkim Indra Hang Subba Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM)

