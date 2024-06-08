SAPE Education Fair Returns to Guwahati on June 8th & 9th at Taj Vivanta

GUWAHATI- The SAPE Education Fair, India’s leading admission fair, is returning to Guwahati on June 8th and 9th, 2024, at the Taj Vivanta. Organized by SAPE Events & Media Pvt. Ltd., the fair provides students with a one-stop platform to explore a wide range of career opportunities and connect with top educational institutions.

Over 50 Reputed Institutions Offer Guidance and Specialized Courses*

This year’s fair features over 50 reputed educational institutions from across India offering specialized professional courses in engineering, hospitality, communication, IT, nursing, architecture, and other emerging fields. Students will have the chance to attend one-on-one guidance sessions with representatives from these institutions, clearing doubts and understanding the application process.

First-Time Participation by Indian Maritime University

The 2024 edition welcomes the Indian Maritime University as a first-time participant. This provides students with firsthand information about maritime careers.

Detailed Discussions, Informed Decisions

The fair goes beyond simply connecting students with institutions. It fosters detailed discussions between students, guardians, and institutions regarding facilities, fee structures, and expert guidance tailored to individual needs.

Free Career Assessments and Counselling

Beyond free entry and career counselling, students can avail a free career aptitude test. This comprehensive assessment maps over 250 skill attributes, identifying ideal professional areas for each student. The report includes individual attribute mapping, preferred professions, and course suggestions.

A Turning Point for Many

For many students, the Education Fair is a pivotal moment, guiding them not only in choosing their program but also in selecting the right institution to shape their future. Others utilize the fair to gather valuable information and make informed decisions about their educational pursuits.

SAPE: A Legacy of Educational Excellence

The SAPE Education Fair is not just a prominent Indian event but is also acclaimed across Southeast Asia and Africa. SAPE has pioneered educational fairs in Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Indonesia, Vietnam, Cambodia, and West Africa, fostering mutually beneficial connections for students and institutions. Notably, SAPE is the first Indian organization to organize a fair solely focused on Indian education.

Gaining Information on Educational Expenses and Scholarships

The fair also helps students understand education expenses and explore scholarship opportunities. This empowers them to make informed financial decisions about their future studies.

Don’t miss this opportunity to explore your educational path! Visit the SAPE Education Fair at the Taj Vivanta, Guwahati on June 8th and 9th, 2024.