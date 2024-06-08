ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISMENT
North East

SAPE Education Fair Returns to Guwahati on June 8th & 9th at Taj Vivanta

Over 50 Reputed Institutions Offer Guidance and Specialized Courses

Last Updated: June 8, 2024
2 minutes read
SAPE Education Fair Returns to Guwahati on June 8th & 9th at Taj Vivanta

GUWAHATI- The SAPE Education Fair, India’s leading admission fair, is returning to Guwahati on June 8th and 9th, 2024, at the Taj Vivanta. Organized by SAPE Events & Media Pvt. Ltd., the fair provides students with a one-stop platform to explore a wide range of career opportunities and connect with top educational institutions.

Over 50 Reputed Institutions Offer Guidance and Specialized Courses*

ADVERTISEMENT

This year’s fair features over 50 reputed educational institutions from across India offering specialized professional courses in engineering, hospitality, communication, IT, nursing, architecture, and other emerging fields. Students will have the chance to attend one-on-one guidance sessions with representatives from these institutions, clearing doubts and understanding the application process.

First-Time Participation by Indian Maritime University

The 2024 edition welcomes the Indian Maritime University as a first-time participant. This provides students with firsthand information about maritime careers.

Detailed Discussions, Informed Decisions

The fair goes beyond simply connecting students with institutions. It fosters detailed discussions between students, guardians, and institutions regarding facilities, fee structures, and expert guidance tailored to individual needs.

Free Career Assessments and Counselling

Beyond free entry and career counselling, students can avail a free career aptitude test. This comprehensive assessment maps over 250 skill attributes, identifying ideal professional areas for each student. The report includes individual attribute mapping, preferred professions, and course suggestions.

A Turning Point for Many

For many students, the Education Fair is a pivotal moment, guiding them not only in choosing their program but also in selecting the right institution to shape their future. Others utilize the fair to gather valuable information and make informed decisions about their educational pursuits.

SAPE: A Legacy of Educational Excellence

The SAPE Education Fair is not just a prominent Indian event but is also acclaimed across Southeast Asia and Africa. SAPE has pioneered educational fairs in Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Indonesia, Vietnam, Cambodia, and West Africa, fostering mutually beneficial connections for students and institutions. Notably, SAPE is the first Indian organization to organize a fair solely focused on Indian education.

Gaining Information on Educational Expenses and Scholarships

The fair also helps students understand education expenses and explore scholarship opportunities. This empowers them to make informed financial decisions about their future studies.

Don’t miss this opportunity to explore your educational path! Visit the SAPE Education Fair at the Taj Vivanta, Guwahati on June 8th and 9th, 2024.

Tags
Last Updated: June 8, 2024
2 minutes read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Sikkim: School teacher arrested for ‘molesting’ 12 girl students

Sikkim: School teacher arrested for ‘molesting’ 12 girl students

Assam down town University Partners with L&T EduTech to Offer Cutting-Edge Engineering Programs

Assam down town University Partners with L&T EduTech to Offer Cutting-Edge Engineering Programs

Assam : AdtU celebrates Rabindra Jayanti  

Assam : AdtU celebrates Rabindra Jayanti  

Assam down town University and IBM Launch Programme to Equip Students with Cutting-Edge IT Skills

Assam down town University and IBM Launch Programme to Equip Students with Cutting-Edge IT Skills

Lok Sabha Polls: Campaigning ends for 1st phase of voting in 15 constituencies in NE states

Lok Sabha Polls: Campaigning ends for 1st phase of voting in 15 constituencies in NE states

Assam: 10-ft-long king cobra makes a late-night visit to a house near kaziranga

Assam: 10-ft-long king cobra makes a late-night visit to a house near kaziranga

Assam: AdtU Celebrates Successful Launch of Northeast's First Industry-Academia Program in B.Tech. CSE & Business Systems with TCS.

Assam: AdtU Celebrates Successful Launch of Northeast’s First Industry-Academia Program in B.Tech. CSE & Business Systems with TCS.

Assam Police Officer Raj Mohan Ray dismissed from service

Assam Police Officer Raj Mohan Ray dismissed from service

Attempt to link cash seized at Longding, with Conrad K Sangma is baseless- NPP

Attempt to link cash seized at Longding, with Conrad K Sangma is baseless- NPP

Assam down town University host the 1st edition of Entrepreneurship Summit, Envision 2024

Assam down town University host the 1st edition of Entrepreneurship Summit, Envision 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button