Robin Hibu, first IPS officer from Arunachal Pradesh Promoted to DGP Rank

ITANAGAR- Robin Hibu, the first IPS officer from Arunachal Pradesh, who previously served as the Special Commissioner of Police in Delhi, now has been promoted to the prestigious rank of Director General of Police ( DGP ).

Hailing from the 1993 batch (47 RR), Rabin Hibu belongs to the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre.

Born on July 1, 1968, in the small village of Hong in Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh, currently serves as the Chairman of Vigilance, Transportation Safety Wing, and the BOF Recruitment Office of Delhi Police. Despite his promotion, it remains unclear which state he will be appointed as DGP.

While Congratulating Hibu over phone, Arunachal24, asked him about his posting, he said ” It is yet to be ascertained where the appointment has been made, but may be the Northeast” .

Hibu is also the founder of the non-profit organization “Helping Hands,” which provides support to Northeastern citizens in distress.