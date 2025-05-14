Arunachal: Young Woman Arrested for Heroin Peddling in Ziro

ZIRO– A 24-year-old woman was arrested in Ziro, Lower Subansiri district, on Tuesday evening for allegedly peddling suspected heroin, police confirmed. The arrest followed a raid by the Ziro Police, acting on a tip-off about drug trafficking in the area.

According to Superintendent of Police, Keni Bagra, the suspect, identified as Tana Yami (name changed for legal reasons), was apprehended near Hapoli market with 15 grams of suspected heroin concealed in small plastic vials.

The contraband, estimated to be worth ₹50,000 in the local market, was seized during the operation. A mobile phone and ₹2,000 in cash, believed to be proceeds from drug sales, were also recovered.

“The suspect was attempting to sell the substance to local youth,” SP Bagra stated. “We are investigating her network to identify suppliers and buyers.”

The police suspect Yami may be linked to a larger drug trafficking ring operating across Arunachal Pradesh, with possible connections to neighboring states.

The arrest comes amid growing concerns over rising drug abuse in Ziro, a town known for its cultural heritage and tourism. Local authorities have intensified efforts to curb the spread of narcotics, particularly among young people.

Yami has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and was presented before a local court on Wednesday, which remanded her to 14 days of judicial custody.

Residents have expressed alarm over the incident. “It’s shocking to see such activities in our peaceful town,” said Tasso Licha, a local shopkeeper. “We need stricter measures to protect our youth.”

The police have urged the public to report suspicious activities and have announced plans for awareness campaigns to educate communities about the dangers of drug abuse.

Investigations are ongoing to trace the source of the suspected heroin and dismantle the supply chain. Authorities have assured the public of their commitment to making Ziro drug-free.