ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Itanagar: Arunachal man goes missing in Guwahati

July 7, 2022
0 1 minute read
Itanagar: Arunachal man goes missing in Guwahati

ITANAGAR:  A 25-year-old mentally challenged man Tage Bida from Arunachal Pradesh’s Itanagar has gone missing in Guwahati, informed his family member.

As per family member, the mentally challenged man had come to Guwahati on June 4 with his brother but on the same evening, he went out without informing anyone and since then he has been missing.

The man’s brother who works at a private office in Guwahati said to the media “ both had reached on Monday morning in Guwahati from Itanagar. Shortly after reaching, he went to the office leaving Tage at home with other relatives.

However, after he came back from the office, their brother-in-law informed him that Tage went out but did not return for more than an hour.

Related Articles

Initially, they thought that he might have returned to Itanagar but then after enquiring, they found that he was untraceable.

Meanwhile, the family member have filed a missing report at the Dispur Police Station in Guwahati and have urged people to contact 08974462072 or 08413999936 if they have any information on Tage Biga.

Tags
July 7, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Itanagar: AP Queer Station conducts ‘Queers ki Kahani'

Itanagar: AP Queer Station conducts ‘Queers ki Kahani’

June 12, 2022
Itanagar: OWA organises Blood Donation Camp

Itanagar: OWA organises Blood Donation Camp

June 11, 2022
Arunachal: Governor meets Longding District Gaon Burahs

Arunachal: Governor meets Longding District Gaon Burahs

June 9, 2022
Arunachal: Speaker PD Sona calls on the Governor BD Mishra

Arunachal: Speaker P D Sona calls on the Governor B D Mishra

June 1, 2022
Itanagar: IMC Mayor with his team conducted cleanliness drive near Chimpu

Itanagar: IMC Mayor with his team conducted cleanliness drive near Chimpu

May 28, 2022
Itanagar: IMC Mayor inspected the site for construction of SWMP at Dapo Yarlo, Chimpu

Itanagar: IMC Mayor inspected the site for construction of SWMP at Dapo Yarlo, Chimpu

May 26, 2022
Arunachal: CM suggests fixed schedule of examinations to be conducted by APSSB

Arunachal: CM suggests fixed schedule of examinations to be conducted by APSSB

May 25, 2022
Arunachal: OJU mission school celebrates 'world bee day'

Arunachal: OJU mission school celebrates ‘world bee day’

May 20, 2022
Luminous Lummer Dai Literary Award- 2022 goes to Ms. Ajanta

Luminous Lummer Dai Literary Award- 2022 goes to Ms. Ajanta

May 20, 2022
Arunachal: AAPLU mourns deaths due to landslides in Itanagar

Arunachal: AAPLU mourns deaths due to landslides in Itanagar

May 17, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button