Itanagar: Arunachal man goes missing in Guwahati

ITANAGAR: A 25-year-old mentally challenged man Tage Bida from Arunachal Pradesh’s Itanagar has gone missing in Guwahati, informed his family member.

As per family member, the mentally challenged man had come to Guwahati on June 4 with his brother but on the same evening, he went out without informing anyone and since then he has been missing.

The man’s brother who works at a private office in Guwahati said to the media “ both had reached on Monday morning in Guwahati from Itanagar. Shortly after reaching, he went to the office leaving Tage at home with other relatives.

However, after he came back from the office, their brother-in-law informed him that Tage went out but did not return for more than an hour.

Initially, they thought that he might have returned to Itanagar but then after enquiring, they found that he was untraceable.

Meanwhile, the family member have filed a missing report at the Dispur Police Station in Guwahati and have urged people to contact 08974462072 or 08413999936 if they have any information on Tage Biga.