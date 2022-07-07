Arunachal: Van Mahotsava week celebrated at Itanagar

ITANAGAR_ The celebration of Haryali Saptah or Van Mahotsava week was held at the PCCF Office Complex, Itanagar on 7th July, 2022 .

The Programme started with tree plantation programme at the PCCF office premises by forest officials, school children and others.

Rajesh S. IFS, CCF (Env& Climate Change) in his welcome address stated that “ the main aim of this Forest Festival is to encourage every citizen of India to plant a sapling during the week. Also, awareness campaigns about the benefits and protection of trees and the harm caused by cutting down trees are held, promoting it as the festival of life”.

He also highlighted that protection of the environment by planting trees is also one of the key strategies under the Pakke Tiger Reserve 2047 Declaration on Climate Resilient and Responsive Development adopted by Arunachal Pradesh.

A.K Biswal, PCCF (Planning &Development) also expressed his concern toward environmental degradation due to the rapid industrialization and careless attitude by mankind leading to environmental deterioration.

In his speech, he took the example of birds; the butterfly that bird cannot fly properly if its wing is broken, also in the same manner butterfly would not be able to live without wings. The same thing is applicable to human beings if we degrade our environment by deforestation or other means that cause global warming & climate change. Therefore, he further stressed especially to students that at least plant more trees to save our mother earth.

After the plantation drive, a short interaction programme cum certificate distribution ceremony was held in the conference hall PCCF Office complex, Itanagar to mark the occasion of Hariyali Saptah.

The programme was kept to encourage school children and distribute certificates on Drawing & Painting competition held in various schools in Itanagar Capital Region conducted by Arunachal ENVIS Hub with services rendered by project scientists of climate change cell, DoEF&CC.

Dohu Robin, Director Environment & Coordinator for Arunachal ENVIS Hub and State Climate Change Cell (NMSHE) while giving his vote of thanks to senior officers, teachers and students. He advocated the teachers and students to participate in many more such events as Arunachal Govt. has declared climate resilient and responsive state in sub- National Level to become the 1st state in India to do so.

As an outcome of it, we are required to conduct much such campaign work as 75 strategic actions have been identified under which awareness and training among eco-clubs strategies action identified under Pakke Tiger Reserve Declaration 2047.

He thanked all his colleagues of ENVIS Hub and State Climate Change Cell (NMSHE). Namely- Mr. Tanu Siram, Information Officer, Mr. Ani Dai, Mr. Dohu James Programme Officer, Mr. Rinchin Tsering Gonpapa, Mr. Dohu Tapuk, Mr. Licha Bida and Mr. Y Johnson Singh Project Scientist. The programme ended with National Anthem and Photo session.