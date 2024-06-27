ADVERTISEMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: DG BRO calls on the Governor

BRO projects have ensured the territorial integrity and the rapid development of the State: Governor

Last Updated: June 27, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: DG BRO calls on the Governor

ITANAGAR-  The Director General, Border Road Organisation ( BRO )  Lt. General Raghu Srinivasan, called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik,(Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 27th June 2024. They discussed strategic roads to border areas, regular maintenance of roads and immediate response to any blockage in the road communication.

The Governor commended the Border Roads Organization for taking a leading role in the infrastructure development in Arunachal Pradesh. He said that the projects implemented have ensured the territorial integrity and the rapid development of the State.

The Governor, while sharing his concerns about the people in border villages, emphasized upgrading and building new roads toward the border areas to ensure the support of the armed forces to the civilian population at any time. He said the national security and socio-economic development of the people in border areas rely on the BRO road networks.

The Border Roads Director General briefed the Governor regarding strategic road projects and challenges, while assuring the best quality roads and infrastructure for Arunachal Pradesh.

