Arunachal: Late KAA Raja’s family members call on the Governor

Itanagar- The eldest daughter of the first Lt. Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Late KAA Raja, Mrs Vijayalakshmi, along with her youngest sibling Mrs Maragathavalli and other relatives called on the Governor Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 19th February 2022.

The Governor complimented the family members of Late Lt. Governor Raja for accepting the invitation of our State and coming to Arunachal Pradesh to receive the ‘Arunachal Ratna’ award conferred posthumously on the Late Lt. Governor Raja. The Governor told the visitors that the foundation stone of the present Raj Bhavan was laid by Late KAA Raja and showed them the well kept foundation stone plaque as also conducted the visitors around the Raj Bhavan premises.

The Governor, who hails from Madras Regiment said that Late Lt. Governor KAA Raja’s brother Late Major General KAS Raja, was one of the distinguished Generals of the Madras Regiment and the Governor had the good occasion to have personally interacted with him.

The Governor said that Late Raja distinctively and distinguishably contributed in the growth and development, in the nascent stage of the Union Territory of Arunachal Pradesh. Due to his visionary guidance, the State has grown on the strong foundation laid by Lt. Governor Raja, especially in the field of education.

Late KAA Raja’s eldest daughter-in-law of Dr. Lalitha Raja, eldest grandson Mr. Jai Venkatesh, grand daughter-in-law Mrs. Krishna Priya and brother of Dr. Lalitha Mr. Krishna Kumar, were also present on the occasion. Mrs. Vijayalaxmi and Mrs Maragathavalli fondly and emotionally recalled their early days in the then Raj Niwas in Naharlagun as also their occasional visits to the present Raj Bhavan, then under construction as the seat of the Capital of the Union Territory of Arunachal Pradesh.

The family members of Late Raja profusely thanked the Governor for the hospitality and the fond recalls of the old events of Late Lt. Governor KAA Raja’s time which happily rekindled their old memories.

The Arunachal Pradesh government has announced the posthumous award of ‘Arunachal Ratna’, the highest State Award, for the first Lieutenant Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Late KAA Raja for his immense and unforgettable contributions in the socio-economic and administrative development of the State. The award will be presented on the occasion of 36th Statehood Day ceremony on 20th February 2022 at Yupia in Papum Pare District of the State.