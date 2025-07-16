ADVERTISMENT
North East

Assam: Rahul Gandhi Calls CM Sarma “Most Corrupt,” Himanta Fires Back in Fiery War of Words

With Congress attempting a comeback in the Northeast, the battle lines for 2026 are becoming clearer—and sharper.

Last Updated: 16/07/2025
2 minutes read
Assam: Rahul Gandhi Calls CM Sarma “Most Corrupt,” Himanta Fires Back in Fiery War of Words

GUWAHATI-  In a dramatic escalation ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly Elections, Congress Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi launched a direct attack on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, branding him “India’s most corrupt Chief Minister” during a public rally at Chaygaon, near Guwahati.

Gandhi, who was in Assam for a day-long tour alongside Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, accused the BJP-led state government of rampant corruption, land grabs, and acting as a puppet of corporate interests. “Himanta Biswa Sarma behaves like a king, not a CM. But the people of Assam will send him to jail. Neither Modi nor Shah can protect him,” he declared to a roaring crowd.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

His fiery speech, aimed at energizing the Congress base, also focused on tribal displacement and alleged harassment of local communities under the current regime.

In a swift response, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X (formerly Twitter), quoting Rahul Gandhi’s statement:

“Take it in writing, Himanta Biswa Sarma will definitely be sent to jail.”

Sarma responded with biting sarcasm:

“He came all the way to Assam just to say this, conveniently forgetting that he himself is out on bail in multiple criminal cases. My best wishes to you, Rahul ji. Enjoy Assam’s hospitality today.”

Sarma, a former Congress strongman who joined BJP in 2015, dismissed Gandhi’s accusations as “desperate rhetoric”, and accused him of engaging in “political provocation” rather than constructive dialogue.

The public spat marks a new low in Assam’s increasingly polarized political environment, with both parties using strong language to appeal to their respective voter bases. With Congress attempting a comeback in the Northeast, the battle lines for 2026 are becoming clearer—and sharper.

Tags
Last Updated: 16/07/2025
2 minutes read

Related Articles

Disaster in North Sikkim: Landslide Claims Lives, Destroys Bridges, Halts Tourism

Disaster in North Sikkim: Landslide Claims Lives, Destroys Bridges, Halts Tourism

IAF Rescues 14 Stranded in Swollen Bomjir River on Assam-Arunachal Border

IAF Rescues 14 Stranded in Swollen Bomjir River on Assam-Arunachal Border

Sikkim: Tourist Vehicle Plunges into Teesta River, 1 Dead, 8 Missing

Sikkim: Tourist Vehicle Plunges into Teesta River, 1 Dead, 8 Missing

PM Modi Hails Sikkim Vet-Turned-Entrepreneur in Mann Ki Baat

PM Modi Hails Sikkim Vet-Turned-Entrepreneur Dr. Chewang Norbu Bhutia in Mann Ki Baat

Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025: Ambani Unveils Massive Investment Blueprint for North-East India

Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025: Mukesh Ambani Unveils Massive Investment Blueprint for North-East India

Assam down town University to Host 2-Day Industry Interaction Sessions with Global Leaders

Assam down town University to Host 2-Day Industry Interaction Sessions with Global Leaders

Meghalaya: PSC Assures Support to APTOA's Tourism Boost Proposal

Meghalaya: PSC Assures Support to APTOA’s Tourism Boost Proposal

Assam: Northeast Frontier Railway Enhances Vigilance Along India-Bangladesh Border

Assam: Northeast Frontier Railway Enhances Vigilance Along India-Bangladesh Border

Massive Landslides Trap Over 1,000 Tourists in North Sikkim; Rescue Operations Intensify

Massive Landslides Trap Over 1,000 Tourists in North Sikkim; Rescue Operations Intensify

Arunachal: Dy CM Chowna Mein Conferred Honorary Doctorate by Gauhati University

Arunachal: Dy CM Chowna Mein Conferred Honorary Doctorate by Gauhati University

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button