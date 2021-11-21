Itanagar

Arunachal: Guv, CM discussed about Miao-Vijoynagar Road

The Governor shared his observations about Miao-Vijoynagar Road on which he drove on 20th November 2021.

November 21, 2021
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Guv, CM discussed about Miao-Vijoynagar Road
Story Highlights
  • The Governor also discussed regarding the law and order issues in the Changlang, Tirap and Longding Districts.

ITANAGAR-   The Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 21st November 2021.They discussed about developmental projects and programmes.

The Governor shared his observations about Miao-Vijoynagar Road on which he drove on 20th November 2021. He emphasised that the project has to be expedited, while maintaining the quality of work with proper techniques and specifications as per the road construction work guidelines.

Read This Also- Governor reviews Miao-Vijoynagar Road

The Governor reiterated that this lifeline of the people of the easternmost tip of the State will be a boon for the youths, entrepreneurs and tourists. Most importantly it will strengthen the territorial security of the Nation and reinforce the conservation and protection of the treasured flora and fauna of Namdapha Tiger Reserve, he said.

Related Articles

Read This Also- encroachment of forest, schools, govt land has become a menace throughout the State- says Governor

The Governor also discussed regarding the law and order issues in the Changlang, Tirap and Longding Districts. He observed that a number of beguiled youth want to leave the gun culture and surrender. We must give them an opportunity under the ‘Surrender Policy’ of the State Government and motivate the misguided youths to join the mainstream, he said.

The Chief Minister briefed the Governor about his tour to Upper Subansiri and West Kameng Districts.

Tags
November 21, 2021
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: DCM Chowna Mein ask core committee to start identifying unsung heroes of the State

Arunachal: DCM Chowna Mein ask core committee to start identifying unsung heroes of the State

October 23, 2021
Itanagar: Capital Complex MLA calls on the Governor

Itanagar: Capital Complex MLA calls on the Governor

October 22, 2021
Itanagar: Meghalaya CM releases a book titled ‘India/Northeast India: Issues, Dynamics and Emerging Realities’

Itanagar: Meghalaya CM releases a book titled ‘India/Northeast India: Issues, Dynamics and Emerging Realities’

October 19, 2021
Itanagar: Meritorious students of DUI Community felicitated with Mallo Tarin academic excellence award-2021

Itanagar: Meritorious students of DUI Community felicitated with Mallo Tarin academic excellence award-2021

October 18, 2021
Arunachal: AAPSU remembers Tame Kunia Tarh on his 1st death anniversary.

Arunachal: AAPSU remembers Tame Kunia Tarh on his 1st death anniversary.

October 16, 2021
Arunachal: Governor extends Dussehra Greetings

Arunachal: Governor extends Dussehra Greetings

October 13, 2021
Itanagar: IMC Mayor calls on CS Naresh Kumar

Itanagar: IMC Mayor calls on CS Naresh Kumar

October 11, 2021
Arunachal: Union MoS Communication calls on the Governor

Arunachal: Union MoS Communication calls on the Governor

October 10, 2021
Arunachal: VP Venkaiah Naidu Plays Badminton with local players in Itanagar

Arunachal: VP Venkaiah Naidu Plays Badminton with local players in Itanagar

October 9, 2021
Vice President cautions youngsters against addiction to digital devices

Vice President cautions youngsters against addiction to digital devices

October 9, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button