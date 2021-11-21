Arunachal: Guv, CM discussed about Miao-Vijoynagar Road

Story Highlights The Governor also discussed regarding the law and order issues in the Changlang, Tirap and Longding Districts.

ITANAGAR- The Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 21st November 2021.They discussed about developmental projects and programmes.

The Governor shared his observations about Miao-Vijoynagar Road on which he drove on 20th November 2021. He emphasised that the project has to be expedited, while maintaining the quality of work with proper techniques and specifications as per the road construction work guidelines.

The Governor reiterated that this lifeline of the people of the easternmost tip of the State will be a boon for the youths, entrepreneurs and tourists. Most importantly it will strengthen the territorial security of the Nation and reinforce the conservation and protection of the treasured flora and fauna of Namdapha Tiger Reserve, he said.

The Governor also discussed regarding the law and order issues in the Changlang, Tirap and Longding Districts. He observed that a number of beguiled youth want to leave the gun culture and surrender. We must give them an opportunity under the ‘Surrender Policy’ of the State Government and motivate the misguided youths to join the mainstream, he said.

The Chief Minister briefed the Governor about his tour to Upper Subansiri and West Kameng Districts.