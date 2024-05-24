Arunachal:  three tier security arrangement for vote counting in Yupia- DEO

YUPIA- Highlighting the security and traffic arrangements DEO Papum Pare Jiken Bomjen informed that “ A three tier security arrangement has been made to ensure peaceful vote counting”.

A crucial vote counting meeting with the candidates, political party’s representatives and their counting agents was held at the DC Conference Hall, Yupia on Friday.

DEO Papum Pare Jiken Bomjen while appealing all for a peaceful conclusion of the elections 2024, briefed the gathering about the counting day preparedness.

He elaborately highlighted the preparedness activities pertaining to the venue, security and traffic arrangements, final randomization of counting personnel, procedure for opening of strong rooms, post counting shifting of sealed polled EVMs, appointment of counting agents, allotment of counting tables etc.

“ Public announcement systems will be installed at the parking deck of the Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium Yupia; the earmarked area for Public gathering. No unauthorised persons will be allowed near the stadium premises ,” he further informed while appealing all for cooperation.

He further informed that “Entry of vehicles near the counting hall will be strictly restricted. Only those authorised and with vehicle passes will be allowed near the stadium premises. The public will park the vehicle along the highway ” he further added.

“To maintain transparency of the entire counting process the “ authorised Nominee and the counting agents” of the political parties can witness randomization of counting personnel, opening of strong rooms etc” , he further informed and urged the candidates to appoint and guide the counting agents to attend the various pre- counting procedures.

He also asked the political candidates to submit form –18 , which deals with appointment of counting agents by 29th May.

Kipa Raja, ARO 13 Doimukh cum NO ( Strong room ) also directed the political party workers for removal of party tents near the Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium entry gates by 30th May, 2024.

Later in the interactive session that followed the political party representatives cleared their doubts on the counting process.

Among others the meeting was attended by DySP Gari Tai, EAC (Election) Dani Rikang, Nodal Officers and representatives of the candidates of Assembly and Parliamentary elections.