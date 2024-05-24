ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISMENT
National

Helicopter make emergency landing in Kedarnath

All the 6 passengers and the pilot are safe.

Last Updated: May 24, 2024
1 minute read
Helicopter make emergency landing in Kedarnath

KEDARNATH:   A helicopter, made an emergency landing due to a technical fault, approximately 100 metres away from the Kedarnath helipad. All the 6 passengers and the pilot are safe.

The video shows the helicopter tail spinning just before making an emergency landing, while people near the helipad scramble for cover.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch Video 

Related Articles

“A helicopter of Kestrel Aviation co coming from Sirsi helipad to Sh Kedarnath Dham carrying 6 passengers along with a pilot had to make an emergency landing approx 100 metres before the helipad of Sh Kedarnath Dham at around 7.05 hrs due to some technical problem,” district disaster management officer, Rudraprayag said.

This year, the Char Dham Yatra began on May 10, with the opening of three of the four shrines, including Gangotri, Yamunotri, and Kedarnath. The doors of Badrinath opened on May 12.

The Char Dham Yatra holds profound spiritual significance in Hinduism. This journey typically occurs from April-May to October-November.

Tags
Last Updated: May 24, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Supreme Court orders Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna to appear personally in contempt case over Patanjali ads

Supreme Court orders Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna to appear personally in contempt case over Patanjali ads

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Sustains 'Major Injury': TMC

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Sustains ‘Major Injury’: TMC

India Rejects China’s Response To PM Modi’s Arunachal Visit

India Rejects China’s Response To PM Modi’s Arunachal Visit

Centre Notifies Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024

Centre Notifies Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024

ELECTORAL BONDS CASE: SC dismisses SBI Appeal, Asks Bank to Comply by March 12.

ELECTORAL BONDS CASE: SC dismisses SBI Appeal, Asks Bank to Comply by March 12.

India Shines in Global Great Backyard Bird Count 2024: Preliminary Highlights Unveiled

India Shines in Global Great Backyard Bird Count 2024: Preliminary Highlights Unveiled

China flag in Isro ad: PM Modi blasts DMK, party hits back

China flag in Isro ad: PM Modi blasts DMK, party hits back

Patanjali "False" Ads Case: SC bans on Ramdev’s Patanjali ads

Patanjali “False” Ads Case: SC bans on Ramdev’s Patanjali ads

China is setting up 'special' villages near Arunachal Pradesh on LAC; Report

China is setting up ‘special’ villages near Arunachal Pradesh on LAC; Report

Supreme Court scraps electoral bonds, calls them ‘unconstitutional’

Supreme Court scraps electoral bonds, calls them ‘unconstitutional’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button