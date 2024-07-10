Ramdev’s Patanjali Halts Sale Of 14 Products Amid Legal Battle. Check The Items

Patanjali Misleading Ads Case : Yoga Guru Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurveda informed the Supreme Court on Monday that it has ceased selling 14 products whose manufacturing licenses were suspended by the Uttarakhand state authority in April.

Appearing before a bench comprising Justices Hima Kohli and Sandeep Mehta, the company stated it has instructed its 5,606 franchise stores to withdraw the products. Additionally, all media platforms have been asked to remove advertisements for these 14 products across all formats.

The court session was part of a hearing on a petition filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), which accused Patanjali of running a negative campaign against Covid vaccination efforts and modern medical practices.

The bench is scheduled to hear the matter again on July 30. In May, the court had directed broadcasters to submit self-declaration forms on the Broadcast Seva portal managed by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry (I&B Ministry).

It also mandated the central government to establish a new portal for filing such declarations for advertisements in print media. Television, radio, and internet associations have also applied to intervene in the proceedings.

Here is the list of the banned products:

Swasari Gold Swasari Vati Bronchom Swasari Pravahi Swasari Avaleh Mukta Vati Extra Power Lipidom BP Grit Madhugrit Madhunashini Vati Extra Power Livamrit Advance Livogrit Eyegrit Gold Patanjali Drishti Eye Drop

The court also directed the Centre to engage with stakeholders and senior officials from the I&B Ministry to address the issues faced by advertisers. It also recommended involving the Ministry of Consumer Affairs as a party in the matter.

The next hearing is set for August 6. It is noteworthy that, so far, the Supreme Court has not accepted apologies from Baba Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurveda’s MD, who remain “proposed contemnors” in the case.