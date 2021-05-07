Itanagar

Arunachal: Itanagar Capital Region to observe lockdown from 10th to 17th May 2021

According to Yesterday’s Covid-19 Bulletin issued by health department of Arunachal Pradesh has reported 222 fresh COVID-19 positive cases. Out of 222 new cases, 62 cases are reported from ICR.

May 7, 2021
ITANAGAR:   The District Administration of  Itanagar Capital Region ( ICR )  has decided to impose a 7-day-lockdown starting from May 10 in entire  ICR  informed ICR deputy commissioner Talo Potom.  The Decision taken after recent spike in Covid-19 cases in the Capital Region.

Addressing a Press Conference, Potom said that the district administration has imposed 7 days lockdown in Itanagar Capital Region consisting Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa  from 5 am on May 10 and to  till 5 am on May 17.

“The lockdown is being imposed as a precautionary measure taking into consideration the sudden rising the of COVID-19 positive cases in capital region,” DC  said.

The state government  has also advanced the night curfew to 6.30 pm from the current 9 pm  all across the state, which will remain in effect till 31 May, Potom said.

According to Yesterday’s Covid-19 Bulletin issued by health department of Arunachal Pradesh has reported 222 fresh COVID-19 positive cases. Out of 222 new cases, 62 cases are reported from ICR.

