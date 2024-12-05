ITANAGAR- Himalayan University (HU), Department of Agriculture, organized a One day “National Seminar on World Soil Day” on the topic entitled “World Soil Day” entitled “Caring for Soils: Measure, Monitor, Manage” on 05-12-2022. HU Registrar, Mr. Vijay Tripathi inaugurated the program and celebrated the World Soil Day.

Mr Tripathi felicitated to Chief Guest Dr Chandan Tamuly, Sr. Principal scientist/ Head, CSIR-NEIST, Naharlagun, A.P. HU, Dy Dean Academic affairs and HoD, Agriculture, Dr Raja delivered the welcome address and announced prize distribution for students. He emphasized the theme of world soil day entitled “Caring for Soils: Measure, Monitor, Manage”.

He talked about different management practices for soil and soil fertility to obtain the maximum crop production so that farmers could get the maximum income which led to the development of the rural society of the country.

The Chief guest or keynote speaker of the event Dr. Chandan Tamuly, Senior Principal Scientist & In-Charge, CSIR-NEIST Branch Itanagar, A.P. delivered the talk on 'Biochemical Analysis and Scientific Insights. He spoke about the composition, quality and impact of soil on plant growth and development. Dr Tamuly explained how the soil health and quality can be analyzed with the help of biological Indication. What is the role of soil microorganisms to increase soil fertility and productivity?

HU, Dean Research, Dr Debaprasad Dev spoke about the impact of deforestation, use of harmful chemical fertilizers and pesticides on soil health. HU, Agriculture, Faculty, Dr Kasinam Doruk delivered the talk on Sustainable management of Soil resources. She spoke about nutrient, soil structure, bulk density of soil, salinity and challenges for soil etc.

During the event, approx. 120 students of BSc and MSc (Agri) participated and presented the poster on various topics in Group and Individually. In poster event, first prize secured by Tapu Mayeng B.Sc Ag 1st sem, Second prize secured by group of Soma Bori, Osinam Jomoh Nemcha and Lemhai (BSc Ag 5th Sem) and third prize secured by Dora Ponio, Gollo Sanjay and Biki Islary (BSc Ag. 5th sem) and Soma Bori group (BSc Ag. 1st sem).

Dr. Lipi concluded the session by giving the remarks for the resource person, organizing team and participants on what parameters students need to focus in future. The entire program was compered by HU Agri Faculty, Dr Kasinam Doruk and Dora Ponio BSc Ag 5th sem students. Dr Feroz, Dr Doi Ete, Dr Dipong, Dr Sahidul, Bengia Mamu, Dr Prem, Ms. Sangeeta and HoD/faculties from various departments graced the occasi