Itanagar

Arunachal: Chief Minister Pema Khandu calls on the Governor KT Parnaik

ITANAGAR-  Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik,  (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 12th December 2023. They discussed Viksit Bharat programmes, Seva Aapke Dwar, Vibrant Border Village projects and other security issues.

During the meeting, the Governor stressed the importance of adopting a mission-oriented approach by all stakeholders to realize the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047. He emphasized active participation from government officials and the youth of the State in advancing this vision.

Drawing from his recent tour of Longding, Tirap, and Changlang Districts in eastern Arunachal Pradesh, the Governor shared his observations. He highlighted the need for increased awareness campaigns and government officials to make special efforts to connect with the people.

Furthermore, the Governor underscored the significance of real-time monitoring for the success of Viksit Bharat, advocating for the use of automation to achieve this. He directed district officials to automate their offices and data for efficient implementation.

Chief Secretary Dharmendra was also in attendance at the meeting.

