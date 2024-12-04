Arunachal: Army takes over management of Major Bob Khathing Museum in Tawang, MoU signed

TAWANG- A Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) has been signed between the state government and the Indian Army for maintenance and upkeep of the Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing Museum of Valor at Tawang in presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

The MoA was signed by Tawang deputy commissioner Kangki Darang and Brig V S Rajput of the 190 Mountain Brigade. With this agreement the Museum will be effectively managed solely by the Indian Army.

Khandu paid rich tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first Home Minister of India, under whose directives Major Bob Khathing travelled to Tawang and established administrative control over the region in 1951, which was held by the Tibetan administration.

“ If not for Sardar Patel, Major Bob Khathing and the then Governor of Assam Daulat Ram, who knows we Monpas and the Tawang region today would have been under China-controlled Tibet region!” Khandu said.

The Chief Minister profusely thanked the Indian Army, particularly the Tawang based 190 Mountain Brigade, for allocating defence land for establishment of the museum and accepting to manage it.

He assured that whenever government’s intervention is required in maintenance and management of the museum, the government will cooperate without hesitation.

Also present were Tourism Minister P D Sona, legislators Oken Tayeng and Namge Tsering, Tourism Secretary, Commanders of the 106 and 46 Brigades, ZPC Tawang, Heads of Departments and senior Army officials.