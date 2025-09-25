Indian Armed Forces Among the Finest Professional Forces in the World: Arunachal Governor at Bharat Defence Conclave

NEW DELHI- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General K.T. Parnaik, (Retd.), lauded the Indian Armed Forces as “one of the finest professional forces in the world” while delivering the keynote address at the 3rd Edition of the Bharat Defence Conclave in New Delhi on Thursday.

Speaking on the theme “Emerging Technologies, Transforming Geopolitics and New Tactics for Future Warfare,” the Governor emphasized that India’s evolving foreign policy—shifting from Non-Alignment to Multi-Alignment—ensures that alliances are now formed purely on the basis of national interests.

The Governor noted that despite mechanisms for peaceful dispute resolution, wars remain inevitable due to ideological conflicts, competition for resources, and power struggles. However, he underlined that the very nature of warfare is transforming, driven by revolutionary and disruptive technologies.

Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Viksit Bharat@2047 vision, the Governor outlined the government’s ongoing defence reforms, focusing on Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance), technological innovation, and indigenous military modernization.

Drawing on his experience as former Commander of the Northern Command, the Governor discussed challenges of border management and stressed the importance of community participation in national security.

He highlighted key initiatives including:

Border fencing & Bharatmala Pariyojana for improved connectivity.

Sagarmala Pariyojana for maritime surveillance.

Border Area Development Programme for infrastructure upgrades.

Vibrant Villages Programme, aimed at curbing migration by improving education, health, housing, and communication in remote border areas of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Ladakh.

“Villagers in these regions are not just residents; they are vital partners of the armed forces, acting as the eyes and ears against unusual activities,” he remarked.

Praising the Indian Armed Forces’ unparalleled expertise in combating terrorism, insurgency, and radicalization, the Governor noted their critical role as first responders during disasters and their significant contribution to UN Peacekeeping Missions.

The inaugural session also saw the participation of dignitaries including Ms. Marisa Gerards, Ambassador of the Netherlands to India; Mr. Didier Vanderhasselt, Ambassador of Belgium to India; A. Anbarasu, Director General (Acquisition), Ministry of Defence; Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary, Defence Production; and Dr. Rajendra Kumar, Secretary (Border Management), Ministry of Home Affairs.