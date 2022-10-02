Arunachal: BJP observe 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi as part of Sewa Pakhwada

ITANAGAR – The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Arunachal Pradesh observed 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi as part of Sewa Pakhwada (A Service Fortnight) from 17th September to 2nd October 2022. State BJP organized a mass cleanliness drive ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ and culmination of the 16 days Sewa at Thupten Gatselling Monastery, Itanagar.

Biyuram Wahge , MLA cum State President participated the mass cleanliness drive as part of the ‘‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan” along with Talo Mugli Chairman Arunachal Pradesh Forest Cooperation, Dr. Leiky Wangchuk Chairman State Food Commission, Nani Lajie Vice-President cum State Convener Sewa Pakhwada, Nalong Mize General secretary, Techi Necha Spokesperson, Kuru Thai Vice-Chairman Arunachal Pradesh Bamboo Resources Development Agency (APBRDA), Boke Keno Vice-Chairman APKVI, Nima Sange Co-Convener, Media Department, Nabam Kojum Vice-President Minority Morcha, Sange Tsering Social Media incharge and host of karyakartas.

Later State BJP leaders paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi’s portrait on eve of 153rd birth anniversary at Bank Tinali, Itanagar

Biyuram Wahge State President while appreciating 16 days successful conduct of various activities by State BJP under Sewa Pakhwada, said that ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ marks the realization of the dreams and visions of Mahatma Gandhi for a clean and hygienic India which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made a mass movement by launching the ‘ Swatch Bharat Mission on 2nd October 2014, He urged karkakartas to follow in the footsteps of Gandhi ji

Nani Lajie Vice-President cum State Convener highlights about the 16 days Sewa Pakhwada programe conducted throughout the state of Arunachal Pradesh from 17th September to 2nd October 2022. He thanks Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, State President Biyuram Wahge, MPs, Host of Ministers, MLAs, Mayor IMC Tame Phassang, panchayat leaders, in-charges of various programs, SOBs, presidents of district and mandal and participants for their whole heartily support and put their effort for grand successes.

Speaking on the occasion Talo Mugli urged upon the youths to maintain hygienic conditions and to keep our surroundings clean and make India clean and also clean from the mind and heart too. He also said on the Gandhian philosophy of peace, communal harmony and universal brotherhood and appealed youths to follow Gandhi’s path of non-violence.

The State BJP is also observed 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi ji followed by mass cleanliness drive as part of the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan programe at various districts, mandal and BLC level to mark Gandhi Jayanti and culmination of the 16 days Sewa Pakhwada programs in the state.