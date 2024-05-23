Arunachal: Former APPSC Chairman Nabam Atum Passes Away

ITANAGAR- Nabam Atum, former Chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), former President of the Indigenous Faith & Culture Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP), and former President of the Nyishi Nyidung Mwngjwng Rallung (NNMR) passed away today after prolong illness.

Nabam Atum was an eminent social activist, who rendered his valuable service to the people of Arunachal Pradesh in various capacities during his long career. He served as President of Arunachal Vikas Parishad, Advisor, Nishi Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society, President of Indigenous Faith & Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh etc. He was conferred with One India Award by My Home Organization for National Integration in 2012 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi the then Chief Minister of Gujarat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

His untimely demise is a great loss for the state. His departure has created a vacuum in his family as well as in the society and the State. The people of the state have lost a renowned social worker, and perfect gentlemen, who dedicated his life for the welfare of the people of Arunachal Pradesh. He will be always remembered by the people of the Arunachal Pradesh for his humble nature and honesty.

Bharatiya Janata Party, Arunachal Pradesh expressed its deep sense of condolence on the sudden demise of Nabam Atum former Chairman of APPSC, and prayed to Almighty God for his eternal peace of departed soul and bestows strength to the bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss cause to them, BJP said it’s press statement .

His demise is a big social loss. His last rituals will be performed on 25th May at his Doimukh residence.