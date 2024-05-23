ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Former APPSC Chairman Nabam Atum Passes Away

Nabam Atum was an eminent social activist, who rendered his valuable service to the people of Arunachal Pradesh in various capacities during his long career.

Last Updated: May 23, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: Former APPSC Chairman Nabam Atum Passes Away

ITANAGAR-   Nabam Atum, former Chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), former President of the Indigenous Faith & Culture Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP), and former President of the Nyishi Nyidung Mwngjwng Rallung (NNMR) passed away today after prolong illness.

Nabam Atum was an eminent social activist, who rendered his valuable service to the people of  Arunachal Pradesh in various capacities  during his long career. He served as President of Arunachal Vikas Parishad, Advisor, Nishi Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society, President of Indigenous Faith & Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh etc. He was conferred with One India Award by My Home Organization  for National Integration in 2012 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi  the then Chief Minister of Gujarat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

His untimely demise is a great loss for the state. His departure has created a vacuum in his family as well as in the society and the State. The people of the state have lost a renowned social worker, and perfect gentlemen, who dedicated his life for the welfare of the people of Arunachal Pradesh. He will be always remembered by the people of the Arunachal Pradesh for his humble nature and honesty.

Related Articles

Bharatiya Janata Party, Arunachal Pradesh expressed its deep sense of condolence on the sudden demise of Nabam Atum former Chairman of APPSC, and prayed to Almighty God for his eternal peace of departed soul and bestows strength to the bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss cause to them, BJP said it’s press statement .

His demise is a big social loss. His last rituals will be performed on 25th May at his Doimukh residence.

Tags
Last Updated: May 23, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Himalayan University conducted workshop on “Educational Opportunities in USA”

Arunachal: Himalayan University conducted workshop on “Educational Opportunities in USA”

Arunachal: State Govt orders cancellation of illegal appointments in PHE&WS dept

Arunachal: State Govt orders cancellation of illegal appointments in PHE&WS dept

Arunachal: Lohit DDMA discussed monsoon preparedness

Arunachal: Lohit DDMA discussed monsoon preparedness

Arunachal: AWAZ condemns human trafficking and prostitution racket in ICR

Arunachal: AWAZ condemns human trafficking and prostitution racket in ICR

Arunachal: AAPSU ask official to clarify on illegal appointment in PHE&WS dept at Changlang and Longding

Arunachal: RCML’s Distributed Books on Idu Mishmi

Arunachal: RCML’s Distributed Books on Idu Mishmi

Arunachal: GOC 56 Infantry Div calls on the Governor

Arunachal: GOC 56 Infantry Div calls on the Governor

Arunachal: APU organised Seminar on Everyday Life and Socio-Political Organisation of the Adis

Arunachal: APU organised Seminar on Everyday Life and Socio-Political Organisation of the Adis

Arunachal: AP University authority inspected the Academic Building

Arunachal: AP University authority inspected the Academic Building

Arunachal: Protest continue against illegal appointments in PHED & WS dept

Arunachal: Protest continue against illegal appointments in PHED & WS dept

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button