ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISMENT
International

Over 100 feared dead by landslide in Papua New Guinea: Report

It has occurred when people were still asleep in the early hours, and the entire village has gone down,........

Last Updated: May 24, 2024
1 minute read
Over 100 feared dead by landslide in Papua New Guinea: Report

DIGITAL DESK-   About 100 people were feared dead after a huge landslide battered a remote village in Papua New Guinea, the media reported.

The landslide reportedly hit Kaokalam Village in Enga Province, about 600 kilometers northwest of the South Pacific island nation’s capital Port Moresby about 3 a.m. local time, ABC reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

Residents say current estimates of the death toll sit above 100, although authorities have not confirmed this figure.

Related Articles

Over 100 feared dead by landslide in Papua New Guinea: Report

It has occurred when people were still asleep in the early hours, and the entire village has gone down, Elizabeth Laruma, President of the Porgera Women in Business Association, was quoted as saying. From what I can presume, it’s about 100-plus people who are buried beneath the ground, Laruma added. Details are awaited.

Villagers say the number of those killed could be much higher. Social media video show locals pulling out buried bodies.

More details awaited 

Tags
Last Updated: May 24, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Kabul: Multiple blasts hit Boys' school, 6 killed, dozens injured

Kabul: Multiple blasts hit Boys’ school, 6 killed, dozens injured

DHL cargo jet splits in two after skidding off runaway in Costa Rica

DHL cargo jet splits in two after skidding off runaway in Costa Rica

Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Govt imposes 36-hour Nationwide curfew

Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Govt imposes 36-hour Nationwide curfew

Plane Carrying 132 people Crashes In China

Plane Carrying 132 people Crashes In China

Where the Flying Car is still a dream in many countries, but a company in Slovakia, Europe has invented the flying car. This flying car has been named Air Car.

Flying Car takes to the skies of Slovakia-Watch Video

Britain Woman made over 10 Lakh Rupee selling her breast milk to bodybuilders

Britain Woman made over 10 Lakh Rupee selling her breast milk to bodybuilders

Russia-Ukraine Crisis: here are all details

Russia-Ukraine Crisis: here are all details

Suicide attacks in Afghanistan Mosque, 100 dead, wounded

Suicide attacks in Afghanistan Mosque, 100 dead, wounded

VIRAL VIDEO: Bride and Groom use JCB to arrive at their wedding

VIRAL VIDEO: Bride and Groom use JCB to arrive at their wedding

UK Fuel Crisis Viral Video: Man Rides Horse To Petrol Station

UK Fuel Crisis Viral Video: Man Rides Horse To Petrol Station

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button