Over 100 feared dead by landslide in Papua New Guinea: Report

About 100 people were feared dead after a huge landslide battered a remote village in Papua New Guinea, the media reported.

The landslide reportedly hit Kaokalam Village in Enga Province, about 600 kilometers northwest of the South Pacific island nation’s capital Port Moresby about 3 a.m. local time, ABC reports.

Residents say current estimates of the death toll sit above 100, although authorities have not confirmed this figure.

It has occurred when people were still asleep in the early hours, and the entire village has gone down, Elizabeth Laruma, President of the Porgera Women in Business Association, was quoted as saying. From what I can presume, it’s about 100-plus people who are buried beneath the ground, Laruma added. Details are awaited.

Villagers say the number of those killed could be much higher. Social media video show locals pulling out buried bodies.

