VIRAL VIDEO: Bride and Groom use JCB to arrive at their wedding

VIRAL VIDEO- A video of Pakistani bride and groom wedding entry has been doing rounds on several social platforms as netizens are going crazy over the video. In Hunza valley of Pakistan, a bride and groom ditched all lavish entry props and opted to reach the wedding venue on a JCB.

In a 40 second video shared by a Twitter user Ghulam Abbas Shah, ” A newlywed couple can be seen riding on a JCB all dressed up. The vehicle is decorated with flowers and they are standing on the excavator of the JCB. If seen carefully, there are 2 chairs kept on the excavator for the bride and groom to sit. As the couple rode the JCB, people on the road are cheering for them and bursting crackers. In the end, the newlywed got down the JCB’s excavator.

A user tweeted ” The boy is the driver of this dozer and the girl is honouring the profession of her husband. I liked the idea that an educated lady must respect and accept the profession of her husband and should not look down upon the profession of her husband.

Some of the microbloggers are appreciating the newly wed’s an adventure as one internet user commented, “Hats off to the cute couple for venturing into a novel celebration”, a second user wrote, “Gajjab”, “Too good,” wrote a third.