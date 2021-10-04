Arunachal: Tsering Tashi launches special routine Immunization catch-up campaign in Tawang

ADVERTISEMENT

TAWANG- Celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at Khandro Drowa Sangmo District Hospital, MLA Tawang Tsering Tashi, today launched special routine Immunization catch-up campaign for 0-2 years and pregnant women and augmentation and saturation of 1st and 2nd dose covid vaccine for Tawang district.

Speaking on the occasion MLA Tawang said that State government is working seriously in developing health infrastructures with adequate man power. He appreciated the sincere and dedicated service being provided by the team of doctors and conveyed his gratitude to all the health workers who have shown true professionalism during the pandemic and continuing their selfless service.

Speaking on vaccination he said due to the hard work put in by all the health workers, today our villagers are aware and willingly taking vaccines, and this has helped us to minimize the severity of infection, though few cases of Covid-19 are still coming up but with less severity. He further said that while collecting data Asha workers should be closely coordinated so that no one is left behind without vaccination.

The Asha workers have grass root information of each village they are assigned, and they should create more awareness and encourage institutional births so that a new born child gets vaccinated from the very beginning for any infectious disease. MLA Tawang announced donating a good sound system for District Hospital Conference hall from his own behalf.

DC Tawang Sang Phuntsok in his address said that Azadi ka Amrit mahotsava is being celebrated all over the country and true meaning of celebration can be achieved by working seriously and dedicatedly for the all round development of our nation. We must work hard to achieve the targets given to us by the government, be it vaccination or any other developmental work. DC Tawang further informed about the announcement made by Honble Chief Minister recently in SDG DC’s Conference at Namsai regarding provision of additional fund of Rs 2 crore for best performing district. He asked the health department Tawang to achieve the routine immunization target before August 2022.

Earlier Medical Superintendent KDS District Hospital, Tawang Dr. N.Namshum in his welcome address informed that routine immunization performance of the district is very good and till so far have achieved 85 percent, and target given by state govt. will be achieved by August 2022. Routine immunization are given on every first Monday of the month, but if required Health department Tawang can continue it every week, provided there is beneficiary.

He further informed that Tawang District has already achieved hundred percent coverage of first dose of Covid Vaccine, and 77% coverage of second dose, but there is some discrepancy in the data that is being provided by the Government and actual population, which will be sorted out soon.

Later MLA and DC along with DMO, MS and other officers inspected the CT Scan Machine and its functioning and discussed regarding further development required to improve health infrastructure in KDS District Hospital Tawang.