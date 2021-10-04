Arunachal: Tayor Ketan, a teacher from NEFA days passes away

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- First generation school teacher Tayor Ketan passed away at Pangkeng village under Jomlo circle in Siang District on 3rd October last.

Late Ketan, who was borne at Rumgong Village was a school teacher of NEFA days, who served from 1958 to 1983.

He is survived by his wife Yamur Komut Ketan, sons- Tagom Ketan, DFCSO (Rtd) and Along Ketan, Chief Engineer (Hydro Power Development) along with three daughters and nos of grand children and great grand children.

Even after his voluntary retirement from government service, he continued his zeal for the public services and was deservingly elected as ASM (1985-1990) and ZPM (1990-1997) of his area, and served the area and people reasonably well and brought in many life changing developments.

Even during his last few years of life, the octogenarian continued talking only about all-around development of the society including the need to preserve indigenous socio-cultural identity.

Late Ketan was a very popular and friendly teacher not only amongst students but also with the locals wherever he was posted. Even now, his former students fondly remembers him, whenever his name is mentioned.

His high profiled former students includes Tabom Bam,IAS (Rtd), Prof.Tamo Mibang(former VC RGU),Tamiyo Taga (former minister) ,Taling Pabin,Tamin Mize (former lecturer) and host of many other senior citizens of the area, including many from the erstwhile combined Siang district of NEFA.

“He was a true teacher in real sense of all round personality development, approach to the real education. Apart from education, he imparted the habit of practising vegetable garden, skill development on local arts and handicrafts and even encouraged the conservation of the local dialect and socio-cultural aspects of the Adi, very early on from those days”, said Tagong Ketan, a retired chief engineer, who is one of the close relatives of Late Tayor Ketan.

“Am very sad to hear the news about death of Tayor Ketan (Ketan sir). Ketan sir was “the Great Guru” who brought two loves together i.e love of learning and love of learners. As a great teacher ,he produced high profile academician, doctors, bureaucrats , technocrats, politicians etc. in 32 Rumgong Assembly Constituency areas. Ketan sir’s contribution will be always remembered . May his soul rest peace”, said one of his students, who is now serving at education department as joint director.

Meanwhile, Jering Matkir Society (JMS) has expressed its heartfelt condolences over the demise of late Ketan.

On behalf of JMS, it’s president Tapur Ketan and secretary general Tarem Darang in a release stated that the contribution made by late Tayor Ketan has immensely benefited the society and it will always be remembered.

They prayed to the almighty God for eternal peace of the departed soul and give enough strength to the bereaved family members during the time of the grief.