ADVERTISMENT
National

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Down in India, Showing Server Error

October 4, 2021
0 1 minute read
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Down in India, Showing Server Error
ADVERTISEMENT

BREAKING NEWS-   Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Down in India, Showing Server Error-  Social networking websites Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram suffered outage on Monday night in India and some parts of the world. While WhatsApp was showing server error, Instagram was not refreshing users’ feed.

“Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on it and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can,” a message on the Facebook website said.

WhatsApp acknowledged the outage on Twitter:

Facebook has more than 410 million users in India, and its WhatsApp messenger counts the country as its biggest market with over 530 million users. Instagram has over 210 million users in India

This is a breaking story. Details awaited.

Tags
October 4, 2021
0 1 minute read

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
error: Content is protected !!