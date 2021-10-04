ADVERTISEMENT

BREAKING NEWS- Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Down in India, Showing Server Error- Social networking websites Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram suffered outage on Monday night in India and some parts of the world. While WhatsApp was showing server error, Instagram was not refreshing users’ feed.

“Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on it and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can,” a message on the Facebook website said.

WhatsApp acknowledged the outage on Twitter:

We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience! — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 4, 2021

Facebook has more than 410 million users in India, and its WhatsApp messenger counts the country as its biggest market with over 530 million users. Instagram has over 210 million users in India

This is a breaking story. Details awaited.