National

Narendra Modi sworn in as PM for third consecutive term, Here is the complete list of council of ministers

NDA 3.0 to have 30 Cabinet Ministers, 5 MoS (independent), 36 MoS

Last Updated: June 9, 2024
3 minutes read
NEW DELHI-  Narendra Modi has been sworn in as India’s prime minister for a third term in a grand ceremony at the presidential palace in Delhi. Mr Modi, 73, is only the second Indian leader to win a third consecutive term after the country’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

The leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party took his oath, saying he would “do right to all manner of people without affection or ill-will”.

Mr Modi’s BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won the general election with 293 seats, a much lower margin than predicted by exit polls.

The election saw a resurgence of India’s opposition, which won 234 seats.

Speaking as he was sworn in by President Draupadi Murmu, Mr Modi said he would uphold the sovereignty and integrity of India and govern with “true faith and allegiance to the constitution”.

He said: “I will do right to all manner of people in accordance with the constitution and the law without fear or favour.”

A council of ministers of Mr Modi’s new cabinet were also sworn in during the ceremony.

Full list of Modi 3.0 Cabinet Rank Ministers

S. No Name Party State Rank
1 Rajnath Singh BJP UP Cabinet
2 Amit Shah BJP Gujarat Cabinet
3 Nitin Gadkari BJP Maharashtra Cabinet
4 JP Nadda BJP Himachal Cabinet
5 Shivraj Singh Chouhan BJP Madhya Pradesh Cabinet
6 Nirmala Sitharaman BJP Karnataka Cabinet
7 S Jaishankar BJP Gujarat Cabinet
8 Manohar Lal Khattar BJP Haryana Cabinet
9 HD Kumaraswamy Janata Dal Secular Karnataka Cabinet
10 Piyush Goyal BJP Maharashtra Cabinet
11 Dharmendra Pradhan BJP Odisha Cabinet
12 Jitan Ram Manjhi Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) Bihar Cabinet
13 Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh Janata Dal United Bihar Cabinet
14 Sarbananda Sonowal BJP Assam Cabinet
15 Dr. Virendra Kumar BJP Madhya Pradesh Cabinet
16 Ashwini Vaishnaw BJP Odisha Cabinet
17 Giriraj Singh BJP Bihar Cabinet
18 Jual Oram BJP Jharkhand Cabinet
19 Pralhad Joshi BJP Karnataka Cabinet
20 Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu BJP Andhra Pradesh Cabinet
21 Jyotiraditya Scindia BJP Madhya Pradesh Cabinet
22 Bhupender Yadav BJP Rajasthan Cabinet
23 Gajendra Singh Shekhawat BJP Rajasthan Cabinet
24 Annapurna Devi BJP Jharkhand Cabinet
25 Kiren Rijiju BJP Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet
26 C R Paatil BJP Gujarat Cabinet
27 Chirag Paswan LJP-RV Bihar Cabinet
28 G Kishan Reddy BJP Telangana Cabinet
29 Hardeep Singh Puri BJP Uttar Pradesh Cabinet
30 Mansukh Mandaviya BJP Gujarat Cabinet

Full list of Modi 3.0 Council of Ministers, including with Independent Charge

31 Prataprao Jadhav Shiv Sena Maharashtra MoS (Ind)
32 Jitendra Singh BJP J&K MoS (Ind)
33 Arjun Ram Meghwal BJP Rajasthan MoS (Ind)
34 Rao Inderjit Singh BJP Haryana MoS (Ind)
35 Jitin Prasada BJP Uttar Pradesh MoS
36 Shripad Yesso Naik BJP Goa MoS
37 Pankaj Chaudhary BJP Uttar Pradesh MoS
38 Jayant Chaudhary RLD Uttar Pradesh MoS (Ind)
39 Bandi Sanjay Kumar BJP Telangana MoS
40 Kamlesh Paswan BJP Uttar Pradesh MoS
41 Bhagirath Choudhary BJP Rajasthan MoS
42 Sanjay Sethi BJP Jharkhand MoS
43 Suresh Gopi BJP Kerala MoS
44 L Murugan BJP Tamil Nadu MoS
45 Ajay Tamta BJP Uttarakhand MoS
46 Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar TDP Andhra Pradesh MoS
47 Kirti Vardhan Singh BJP Uttar Pradesh MoS
48 BL Verma BJP Uttar Pradesh MoS
49 Shantanu Thakur BJP West Bengal MoS
50 SP Singh Baghel BJP Uttar Pradesh MoS
51 Shobha Karandlaje BJP Karnataka MoS
52 Anupriya Patel Apna Dal Uttar Pradesh MoS
53 V Somanna BJP Karnataka MoS
54 Nityananad Rai, BJP Bihar MoS
55 Ram Nath Thakur Janata Dal United Bihar MoS
56 Krishan Pal BJP Haryana MoS
57 Ramdas Athawale RPI (A) Maharashtra MoS
58 Tokhan Sahu BJP Chhattsigarh MoS
59 Savitri Thakur BJP Madhya Pradesh MoS
60 Raj Bhushan Choudhary BJP Bihar MoS
61 Durga Das Uikey BJP Madhya Pradesh MoS
62 Raksha Khadse BJP Maharashtra MoS
63 Sukanta Majumda BJP West Bengal MoS
64 Ravneet Singh BJP Punjab MoS
65 Satish Dubey BJP Bihar MoS
66 Sanjay Seth BJP Jharkhand MoS
67 Pabitra Margherita BJP Assam MoS
68 Nimuben Bambhaniya BJP Gujarat MoS
69 George Kurian BJP Kerala MoS
70 Harsh Malhotra BJP Delhi MoS
71 Bupathi Raju Srinivas Varma BJP Andhra MoS

