PM Modi Submits Resignation To President Murmu

PM Modi Resigns: Amidst the ongoing suspense over the new government, PM Modi has submitted his resignation. On Wednesday, he reached Rashtrapati Bhavan and submitted his resignation to the President Draupadi Murmu. He will remain the caretaker Prime Minister till the new government is formed.

The results of the Lok Sabha elections have been released and the NDA has crossed the majority mark. Now all the parties of the NDA can stake claim to form the government in front of the President after the meeting today. The meeting of the opposition alliance (India) is also to be held this evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kiren Rijiju, Tapir Gao of BJP win Arunachal LS seats

The Bharatiya Janata Party – which claimed 282 seats in 2014 and 303 in the 2019 election won 240 seats this time – 32 short of the 272-majority mark. It will now rely on the 53 seats won by members of the party-led National Democratic Alliance to seal a third term.

Media report said that “ Modi can take oath as Prime Minister for the third consecutive time on the evening of 8 June. NDA has crossed the majority mark by winning 292 seats. If NDA forms the government”.

“Modi will be the second leader to remain in power for the third time after former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Loksabha Elections 2024: Final Result of 25 Seats of NE States

“Many big leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are reaching Delhi today and can discuss the future strategy in the evening”.

JD (U) chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu will also participate in the NDA meeting.

Both these leaders are part of NDA and the role of their parties is very important in NDA. TDP has won 16 Lok Sabha seats, while JDU candidates have won 14 Lok Sabha seats.