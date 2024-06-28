Roof of Delhi Airport and Jabalpur Airport collapse, 1 dead, 5 injured

NEW DELHI / JABALPUR- Within the last 24 hours, the parts of roofs of two major airports of the country collapsed. These airports are IGI airport of Delhi and Jabalpur airport of Madhya Pradesh.

First let’s talk about the IGI airport in Delhi . Due to rain in Delhi, the parking roof of Terminal-1 of Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) collapsed at 5 am on Friday. A cab driver sitting in the car died in the accident, and 5 people are reported to be injured. The injured are being treated at Medanta Hospital.

A heavy part of the roof and three iron support beams also fell on the vehicles. During this, the cars parked here got pressed under the beam.

The Airport Authority has expressed regret over this incident and apologized for the inconvenience caused by it.

The second incident happened on 27 June i.e. yesterday in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. A car had arrived at Dumna Airport in Jabalpur to drop an passenger. Both the passengers and the driver got out of the car after parking it at the drop and go lane . But a few minutes later, a part of the canopy tent fell on the parked car.

Actually, a canopy tent has been installed in the porch of the terminal building so that the rain water does not enter the terminal building. But the rain water could not come out of the canopy tent and the weight of the water kept increasing on the tent. Due to which a part of the iron tent fell on the car. It was a good thing that there was no suspect in the car, otherwise he could have lost his life.

Let us tell you that the expansion of Dumna airport was done at a cost of about Rs 450 crore. But yesterday we got to see how negligence was done in the work.

Now the videos of both these incidents are going viral on social media.