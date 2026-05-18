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Indian Railways Unveils Proposed Design of India’s First Bullet Train

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor is expected to significantly reduce travel time while marking a major step in India’s railway modernisation efforts.

Last Updated: 18/05/2026
1 minute read
Indian Railways Unveils Proposed Design of India’s First Bullet Train

NEW DELHI- Indian Railways has unveiled the proposed image of India’s first bullet train planned for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor, offering a glimpse into the country’s ongoing efforts to modernise railway infrastructure and introduce high-speed rail connectivity.

The proposed high-speed rail service is expected to connect Mumbai and Ahmedabad in nearly two hours, substantially reducing the current travel duration between the two major commercial centres.

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The project forms part of India’s broader infrastructure expansion and transport modernisation strategy aimed at improving mobility, reducing travel time and strengthening economic connectivity between urban regions.

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The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor is being developed with technical collaboration from Japan and is based on the Shinkansen high-speed rail system. The project is being implemented by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL).

Officials have previously stated that the corridor will feature advanced safety systems, modern passenger amenities and dedicated high-speed rail infrastructure designed to support speeds exceeding 300 kilometres per hour.

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The unveiling of the proposed train design comes amid ongoing construction work on several sections of the corridor, including stations, bridges and elevated tracks across Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Supporters of the project view it as a transformative step in India’s transport sector that could encourage technological advancement, job creation and improved inter-city connectivity. However, the project has also faced delays and debates over land acquisition, environmental concerns and overall costs since its announcement.

Once operational, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor will become India’s first dedicated high-speed rail network and is expected to serve as a model for future bullet train projects proposed in other parts of the country.

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Last Updated: 18/05/2026
1 minute read
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