Arunachal: Himalayan University Hosts Women Leadership Development Program under Viksit Bharat@2047

The program was designed to empower and inspire women leaders across academia and administration.

Last Updated: 29/09/2025
ITANAGAR-   Himalayan University, Itanagar, successfully organized a Women Leadership Development Program at its Jullang Campus auditorium as part of the Viksit Bharat@2047 initiative. The program was designed to empower and inspire women leaders across academia and administration.

The session began with a welcome address by Dr. Sonbeer Chack, faculty member, followed by the felicitation of dignitaries. The Chief Guest, Prof. Dr. Prakash Divakaran, Vice Chancellor, delivered the keynote address, highlighting the pivotal role of women in shaping institutional and societal progress.

Women leaders including Dr. Nyater Ado (HoD, Botany), Miss. Topi Ori (Faculty of Nursing), and Miss. Yapu Lida (HoD, Nursing) shared their perspectives on leadership and inclusivity, applauding the university’s commitment to gender equality.

The Registrar and several faculty members also stressed the importance of fostering women’s participation in higher education leadership.

The program concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Raja Husain, Deputy Dean of Academic Affairs, acknowledging the contributions of faculty, students, and participants. The event was attended by HoDs, faculty members, and about 40 students, ending with a group photograph that marked the success of this inspiring initiative.

Through this program, Himalayan University reaffirmed its commitment to inclusive growth, women’s empowerment, and leadership development in higher education.

