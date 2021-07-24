Itanagar: IMC targets to fix drainage system and SWM by August 2022, says Mayor

ITANAGAR- Mayor Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Tame Phassang after his return from official visit and meeting with Union Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri today informed that the meeting was fruitful and funds sought for the infrastructure development of IMC will be soon released by the Ministry as assured by the Minister.

IMC Mayor Tame Phassang , while speaking to media at the helipad Naharlagun today also disclosed that IMC has set a target to fix the drainage system and solid waste management in the IMC jurisdiction by August 2022.

Proper management of solid waste and Drainage system is one of the major challenges for us and to solve it we need huge fund involvement, so the team of IMC visited the National capital on own expenses and met the Union Minister seeking his support.

Acknowledging our grievances Minister has assured us to release 100% fund to extend support for the project like drainage system and for solid waste management plants.

Elaborating about his visit to various Solid waste Management plants under Delhi Municipal Corporation, Mayor said National capital produces more than 1,00,000 MT solid waste every day and in Itanagar, we produce only 50,000 MT of waste, so we visited the plants to know the technologies on how to segregate the waste, as well, as to recycle them for the better future.

Meanwhile, Mayor also informed that, on the invitation of the IMC team, Union Minister has assured to visit Arunachal Pradesh soon.