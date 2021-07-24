Arunachal: Meet Nagul Ayom, a progressive mushroom grower from East Siang.

PASIGHAT- Mushroom cultivation is a another good opportunity for better income of traditional farmers in foot hills of Arunachal Pradesh, the path shows by Mrs Nagul Ayom, who switched herself from traditional farming of Paddy, local vegetables, sugarcane etc to Mushroom cultivation, and now today she is a Progressive Mushroom grower in Kiyit Village of East Siang District .

Starting Mushroom Cultivation in 2020 with Oyster in nearby constructed low cost mushroom unit with 25 bags, she got good results. She is investing Rs. 2,000 only (including mushroom seed .spawn and polypropylene bag, rope dettol hand wash etc.) she earned Rs. 5,000 after 45 days.

She was very happy and work with (Self help Groups) SHGs including 10 persons. Mrs. Ayom and her group underwent training on Mushroom farming and learnt about the popular varieties from the College of Horticulture and Forestry, CAU, Pasighat by Dr RC Shakywar Principal Investigator of AICRP on Mushroom Project.

She started actual work in bamboo huts with, with 100 bags in hut for the Cultivation as pilot project at Village Kiyit, Mebo Circle. Although she faced a number of problems and challenges, but her determination never let her down in achieving her targets.

She got the yield of 15% in these huts and then she did three cycles of Oyster Mushroom. The overwhelming results motivated her for some new innovations in Mushroom Cultivation that made her visit the different Institutions to learn various techniques. She made her own in house same to other Mushroom growers all over the village.

Mrs. Ayom passion and hard work succeeded in realizing her dreams and now, she owns a Mushroom Farm equipped with Modern production knowledge in KIYIT with the production capacity of 25 kg per day that provided employment to 03 people and trained more than 300 women and farmers on the area in Mushroom Production. Starting with a meager seasonal quantity of 5 Kg per day and today, she is a true progressive mushroom grower with round the year production with scientific lines and technology.

She is also making Value Added Products of Mushrooms like Pickle, powder, Soup etc. are helping farmers to grow Mushrooms in these areas.

As an Entrepreneur, she wants to put her utmost efforts in the field of Mushroom Production, Consumption and Marketing. For her efforts, Mrs. Ayom has received few honors and awards from the various organizations in the field of mushroom cultivation.