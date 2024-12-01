ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Along with Angi Nomasay Yobin, 122 others were conferred with PhD degrees .......

December 1, 2024
Arunachal: Congrats to Angi Nomasay Yobin, First PHD holder from Yobin Community

ITANAGAR-  Angi Nomasay Yobin has etched her name in history as the first individual from the Yobin community to receive a PhD degree. She was conferred the degree during the 22nd convocation of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) on 30 November.

Angi Nomasay Yobin completed her doctoral research on the topic “Status of Maternal and Child Health among the Lisu of Arunachal Pradesh,” providing valuable insights into the healthcare dynamics of the indigenous Lisu community. Her work is expected to contribute significantly to improving maternal and child health in the region.

Along with Angi Nomasay Yobin, 122 others  were conferred with PhD degrees by RGU Vice Chancellor Prof SK Nayak.

Hailing from Gandhigram village in the remote Vijoynagar circle of Changlang district, Angi is daughter of Akhi Khiyoji Yobin and Chefune Yobin, both farmers.

Dr. Angi Nomasay Yobin attributed the success to her husband, other family members, faculty of RGU, well wishers and friends. She extended her gratefulness to the untiring support and encouragement given by Yobin community throughout her journey.

“I shall continue to work hard through my pen and knowledge for the betterment and upliftment of my society”, Dr. Yobin added.

Despite the geographical and socio-economic challenges faced by her community, Angi Nomasay Yobin persevered with unwavering hard work and determination.

Her accomplishment in academic excellence not only marks a significant personal milestone but also serves as a beacon of inspiration for the Yobin community and beyond.

